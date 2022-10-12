First Watch Elevates Brunch With New Restaurant in Lower Heights, Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 445 restaurants nationwide, announced Monday it has opened a new location in Lower Heights within the Greater Houston Area. The new breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, which features an expansive dining room and bar, is located at 2799 Katy Fwy Suite #110, Houston, TX 77007 and employs approximately 30 people.

First Watch's curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings that are made to order using farm fresh ingredients. The menu includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings.

First Watch Lower Heights will also offer options from the restaurant's juice bar - including the best-selling Morning Meditation (made with orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet) - juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. The new restaurant features First Watch's rapidly expanding alcoholic beverage program, which allows guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails featuring its fresh juices like the Vodka Kale Tonic (gluten-free vodka, fresh juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber and lemon) and signature creations such as the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk (coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar).

The concept also offers a revolving seasonal menu, following the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, which has included items like the Barbacoa Quesadilla Benedict, Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast and Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich, among many others.

To celebrate the opening of the new Lower Heights location, customers who dine in-restaurant during its first five days in business will receive free coffee with their meal. In addition, the first 120 customers to visit the new restaurant will also receive a custom, reusable travel mug.

The interior brightly builds upon First Watch's Urban Farm design prototype with the addition of warm blue tones, quartz countertops, and a subway-tile backsplash. A grab-and-go retail area will showcase Sweet Street's new line of GMO-free, additive-free desserts for purchase and the concept's socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, grown by independent groups of female farmers in Colombia, called the Mujeres en Café. Communal tables as well as patio and bar seating make First Watch a great place for guests to work remotely in an approachable atmosphere.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. The restaurant also offers customers free Wi-Fi Internet access.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, and, for its culture, was recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine's Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 445 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.



About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

MHE includes commercial real estate development entities that develop, own and manage office buildings, medical buildings, retail centers, outdoor billboards and hotels. The Mac Haik Automotive Group is the largest independent automotive group in the state of Texas and the 15th largest in the United States with 17 new car dealerships plus seven stand-alone used car dealerships. MHE subsidiaries also are majority owners in three rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop, Bellagreen and Slapfish A Modern Seafood Shack. MH Outdoor Media LLC is an outdoor advertising media company with over 1100 digital and static signs in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama. MHE was one of the founding partners and maintains an equity and chairmanship interest in Acuity Healthcare Inc, the largest ESOP-owned LTAC in the country with hospitals in New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ohio. The overall MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees nationwide. For additional information regarding MHE, visit machaik-enterprises.com.

