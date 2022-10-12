Global Pet Care Market to Reach $255.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896269/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Pet Care Market to Reach $255.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pet Care estimated at US$179.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$255.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$113.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Veterinary Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

- The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Billion by the year 2027.

- OTC/Supplies Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

- In the global OTC/Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 197 Featured)

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Nestle Purina PetCare

Petmate

Saturn Petcare GmbH

Tail Blazers

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

The J.M. Smucker Company

Unicharm Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896269/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Industry

Disruptions in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Affecting Pet Food

Market

Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot

An Introduction to Pet Care

Global Pet Care Market: Prospects & Outlook

Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market

Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products

Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot

Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of

Pet Dogs (in Million)

Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of

Pet Cats (in Million)

Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of

Pet Birds (in Million)

Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets

Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Pet Food Market: 2019

Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Pet Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market

Shift towards Sustainable Products

Custom-made Foods & Products with Healthy Ingredients

Telemedicine Gaining Prominence

Advanced Wearable Collars

Gains for Private Brands

Online Ordering & Social Media

Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending

on Pet Care Products

Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization

Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations

Pet Health & Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market

Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance

Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets

Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods

Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods

Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein

Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities

Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases,

Spending on Pet Care Rises

OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health

Supports Demand

North America OTC Pet Medication Market by Application (in %):

2020E

Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives

Growth

US Pet Grooming Services Market by Service Type (in %): 2020E

Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity

Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners

Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels, 2020E

Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in

Pet Care Market

Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment

Services

Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry

Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to

Veterinary Care

Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape

Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry

E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth

Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type (in %): 2020E

Global Wet Pet food Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for

2020E



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pet Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Veterinary Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

OTC/Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for OTC/Supplies by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for OTC/Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dog

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dog Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dog Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cat

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cat Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cat Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Pet Care Products Market in the US

COVID-19 Impact on the US Pet Food Market

COVID-19 Impact on Pet Food Market: YoY Sales Growth of Dog

Food & Cat Food in the US for the 2nd Week and 3rd Week March

2020

Consumers Stock up on Pet Food and Adopt Online Ordering

Manufacturers Increase Production and Navigate Supply Chains

Facilities Implement Stringent Sanitation and Safety Protocols

Pet Food Brands Give Back to their Communities

Pet Food Market Poised for Stable Growth

Pet Food Market in the US by Product Type (in %) for 2020

Special-Diet for Pets Gain Momentum

Health of Pets Takes Center Stage

COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Premium Foods, as Consumers Trade

Down to Low Cost Alternatives

Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth

Exotic Pet Foods: A Niche Category

Concerns over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and

Functional Pet Food

Number of Obese or Overweight Cats and Dogs in Million and as %

of Total Population in the US

Pet Expenditure and Pet Ownership Trends Determine Dynamics of

Pet Care Market

Pet Ownership in the US: Number of Households Owning a Pet

(in Million) for 2019

Number of Owned Pets in the US (in Million) for 2019

Pet Ownership in the US by Generation (in %): 2019

Millennial Pet Ownership by Gender: % of Men and Women Owning

Dogs and Cats in the US

Pet Food Packaging Plays a Vital Role in Pet Care Market

Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry

Competition

Leading Players in the US Cat Treat & Beverage Market in % of

Value Sales: 2019

Dog Biscuit, Treat & Beverage Market Breakdown (in % of Value

Sales) in the US: 2019

US Frozen Dog Food Market: Leading Competitors Market Share

(in %) for 2019

US Wet Dog Food Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Leading

Players for 2019

US Wet Cat Food Market by Leading Competitor (in %): 2019

Leading Dry Dog Food Players in the US: Market Share Breakdown

(in %) for 2019

US Dry Cat Food Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Leading

Players for 2019

Distribution Scenario

Pet Food Market in the US by Distribution Channel (in %): 2019

e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario

US Pet Foods Market Breakdown of Sales by Online Retailer

(in %): 2019

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Competition

Japanese Pet Food Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Company:

2019

Distribution Scenario

Japanese Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2020E

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Pet Care Market in China: An Overview

Pet Population in China by Pet (in %) for 2019

Pet Ownership in China: Percentage Breakdown of Dog and Cat

Owners by Age Group for 2019

Pet Foods: The Largest Segment

Distribution Channels for Pet Foods

Pet Grooming Products & Health Supplements Find Acceptance

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Pet Ownership Trends in Europe

A Glance at Pet Statistics in Europe

European Pet Market: Number of Households with At least One Dog

or Cat in 2019

European Pet Population by Category (in Million): 2018

Number of Pet Cats by Select European Countries (in Million): 2018

Number of Pet Dogs by Select European Countries (in Million): 2018

Pet Ownership in Europe by Country: Percentage Share of People

Living with Dogs, Cats, Birds and Fish for 2018

European Pet Food Market by Pet Population (in %) for 2019

Pet Nutraceuticals Market Gain Traction

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Pet Foods Market in Germany: An Overview

Pet Population in Germany: Breakdown (in %) by Pet Type for 2020

Pet Dog Population (in Million) in Germany for 2010-2018

German Pet Foods Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by

Distribution Channel: 2020E

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pet Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pet Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Pet Ownership in Italy: Number of Pets in Million by Pet Type

for 2019

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

UK Pet Food Market: An Overview

Pet Ownership in the UK: % of Households Owning Pets by Pet

Type for 2019/20

Dog Population in the UK: % Population with Dogs for 2019

Pet Foods Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Distribution

Channel for 2020E

UK Pet Food Market Breakdown by Leading Competitors: 2019

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet

Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pet Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care,

OTC/Supplies and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food,

Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Pet Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pet Care by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Care by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pet Care by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care,

OTC/Supplies and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment -

Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food,

Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use -

Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________