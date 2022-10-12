New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896103/?utm_source=GNW



- Global Hydrogels Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2026

- Hydrogels are flexible materials predominantly made of water and mixed with compounds to form three-dimensional solid polymeric materials. The water-insoluble polymer is essentially a gel-like or colloidal substance that is capable of absorbing and retaining high water content of around 90% within its structure. Sodium polyacrylate, acrylate polymers, polyvinyl alcohol, and other co-polymers are the common ingredients present in hydrogel. Their specific structures, flexibility, and compatibility with different conditions of use facilitate their application in many fields and various processes ranging from medical to biological to industrial. Hydrogel can be found in many everyday products ranging from disposable nappies to plant-water crystals and soft contact lenses. Other application areas include scaffolds in tissue engineering, agriculture, dyes and heavy metal ions removal, and injectable hydrogel for spinal cord regeneration among others. New generation of hydrogels feature multi-layered and complex internal structures with controllable physical properties

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydrogel estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Hydrogel, and is projected to reach US$4 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Expanding application scope, rising demand for synthetic hydrogel, benefits over conventional substitutes, increasing demand in emerging economies, and growing R&D activities are the key drivers fuelling growth in the hydrogel market. Growing hygiene awareness, expanding infant and aging population in developing countries, and rising demand for feminine hygiene products is expected to augment consumption of hydrogel in hygiene sector. The high manufacturing cost of hydrogel and possibility of environmental issues faced in disposal of synthetic hydrogel are expected to restrain growth in the market.

- Wound care is an emerging application area for hydrogel dressings as they accelerate the speed and success of wound healing. Hydrogel is added to traditional gauze or mesh materials to form hydrogel wound dressing. Hydrogel ensures that the wound bed remains moist enough, which prevents pain during dressing changes and promotes proper healing. They are increasingly used in treatment of necrotic wounds, dry wounds such as burns and radiation damage, partial or thick wounds, and autolytic debridement. Researchers continue to investigate new methods to use hydrogel for better wound care. Synthetic hydrogel is increasingly used in biomedical applications such as ophthalmology. Agriculture applications comprise a fast growing avenue for hydrogels, mainly driven by its ability to prevent soil erosion and hold moisture in arid areas, which enhances crop yield. Market for synthetic hydrogels is growing on the back of increasing demand in core applications including health care and hygiene, drug delivery systems, biotechnology processes and agriculture applications. Synthetic hydrogels made from different types of polymers including Biodegradable (such as synthetic peptides, degradable PEG, PPF-PEG, PHEMA-PCL), Non-Biodegradable (PVA, Pluronic® PEGDA, PNIPAm, PHEMA, PHPMA), and Bioactive (Growth factor-bearing, Enzyme-sensitive, Cell-adhesive) are experiencing growing use across various end-use verticals. Use of synthetic polymers is especially gaining traction in the manufacture of hydrogel tissue-engineered skeletons, as these polymers can be molecularly modified by mechanical strength, molecular weights, biodegradability and block structures. In the coming years, biodegradable and bioactive versions are expected to steer overall momentum in the overall synthetic hydrogels market, amid intensified demand for environmentally-sustainable products across end-use scenarios. North America holds a dominant share of hydrogel market while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high rate of growth during the analysis period. The large consumption of hydrogel in biotechnology and medicine, tissue engineering, contact lenses, and agriculture is expected to spur growth in the US, and Europe. The growing pharmaceuticals and healthcare, personal care and hygiene, and agriculture sectors in China, Japan, and India drive usage of hydrogel in the Asia-Pacific region. Other key factors such as strong economic growth, rapidly growing population, and rising per capita income are also expected to influence growth in the region. The rising consumption of baby products, oral care, skin care, and cosmetics is expected to spur robust growth in healthcare, beauty, and personal care sectors. The increasing demand for synthetic hydrogel is expected to be propelled by agriculture and growing demand for drug delivery systems. China is forecast to lead hydrogel consumption in the region, driven by burgeoning demand for cosmetics and expanding presence of both domestic and international cosmetic companies. In India, demand for hydrogel is mainly driven by the personal care sector. Rising consumer demand for products with natural ingredients and product innovations are anticipated to augment growth. The burgeoning consumption of hydrogel in tissue engineering, contact lenses, and biotechnology and medicine is expected to further propel demand for hydrogels.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)

3M Company

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Ashland, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BSN Medical GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gentell Corporation

Hollister, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Molnlycke Health Care

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

MPM Medical LLC

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Procyon Corporation

Royal DSM NV

Smith & Nephew PLC





