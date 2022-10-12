Global Electric Hand Dryers Market to Reach $845.5 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Hand Dryers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895992/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Electric Hand Dryers Market to Reach $845.5 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Hand Dryers estimated at US$530.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$845.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Push Button segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $160.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

- The Electric Hand Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$160.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured)

American Dryer, LLC

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

ELECTROSTAR GmbH

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Excel Dryer

Jaquar Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation

SPL Limited

Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd

World Dryer Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Growing Importance of Hand Hygiene and Low FootFalls in Public

Places Have a Mixed Impact on Electric Hand Dryers

Daily change in footfall in UK Retail Locations: 15 March -

15June 2020

Electric Hand Dryers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electric Hand Dryers: An Introduction

Breaking the Myths About Hand Dryers

Paper VS Hand Dryers

Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

Issues and Challenges

Regional Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerated Technological Progress Yields High-Performance Hand

Dryers

Speed Remains the Top Priority in Hand Dryers

Quiet Hand Dryers: Delivering Stylish & Noise-Free Hand Drying

Experience

Hand Dryer Technological Innovations Focus on Improving

Antibacterial Properties

Low Waste Make Hand Dryers Eco Friendly Alternative to Paper

Towels

Economic Benefits of Hand Dryers Hold a Competitive Edge Over

Paper Towels

Annual Running Costs of Hand Drying Solutions: Paper Towels Vs

Warm Air Dryers Vs Jet Air Speed Dryers

Energy Efficiency Gains Focus

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene

Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In

000s)

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand

Airports Modernizations to Lend Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic and the Impact on Aviation Sector Hits Sales

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for

April, July & December 2020

Online Sales Pick Up

Hospitality Industry: An important End-Use Market for Hand Dryers

Global Hospitality Industry Feels Heat from COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select

Countries: March 2020

Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar) in

Europe: March 2020 - May 2020



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Push

Button by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Push Button by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Push Button by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Jet

Air by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Jet Air by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Jet Air by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Air by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hot Air by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot Air by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hotels & Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hotels & Restaurants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotels & Restaurants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shopping Malls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Shopping Malls by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Shopping Malls by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Competition



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Hand Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by Mode

Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by Type -

Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and Hot

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and

Hot Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Electric Hand Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and Hot

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Electric Hand Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and Hot

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Electric Hand Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and

Hot Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Electric Hand Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and

Hot Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Electric Hand Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and

Hot Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and Hot

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Electric Hand Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by Mode

Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by Type -

Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and Hot

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and

Hot Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push

Button - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

Type - Jet Air and Hot Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Jet Air and

Hot Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Hand Dryers by End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants,

Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Electric Hand Dryers by

End-Use - Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand Dryers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &

Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Hand Dryers by Mode Of Operation -

Automatic and Push Button - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Hand

Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Automatic and Push Button Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Hand

Dryers by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automatic and Push Button for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Hand Dryers by Type - Jet Air and Hot Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Hand



