Global Electric Hand Dryers Market to Reach $845.5 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Hand Dryers estimated at US$530.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$845.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Push Button segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $160.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
- The Electric Hand Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$160.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured)
American Dryer, LLC
Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc
Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd
ELECTROSTAR GmbH
Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd
Excel Dryer
Jaquar Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation
SPL Limited
Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd
World Dryer Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Growing Importance of Hand Hygiene and Low FootFalls in Public
Places Have a Mixed Impact on Electric Hand Dryers
Daily change in footfall in UK Retail Locations: 15 March -
15June 2020
Electric Hand Dryers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Electric Hand Dryers: An Introduction
Breaking the Myths About Hand Dryers
Paper VS Hand Dryers
Outlook
Key Growth Drivers
Issues and Challenges
Regional Outlook
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Accelerated Technological Progress Yields High-Performance Hand
Dryers
Speed Remains the Top Priority in Hand Dryers
Quiet Hand Dryers: Delivering Stylish & Noise-Free Hand Drying
Experience
Hand Dryer Technological Innovations Focus on Improving
Antibacterial Properties
Low Waste Make Hand Dryers Eco Friendly Alternative to Paper
Towels
Economic Benefits of Hand Dryers Hold a Competitive Edge Over
Paper Towels
Annual Running Costs of Hand Drying Solutions: Paper Towels Vs
Warm Air Dryers Vs Jet Air Speed Dryers
Energy Efficiency Gains Focus
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene
Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In
000s)
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand
Airports Modernizations to Lend Growth
COVID-19 Pandemic and the Impact on Aviation Sector Hits Sales
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for
April, July & December 2020
Online Sales Pick Up
Hospitality Industry: An important End-Use Market for Hand Dryers
Global Hospitality Industry Feels Heat from COVID-19 Pandemic
Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select
Countries: March 2020
Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar) in
Europe: March 2020 - May 2020
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
