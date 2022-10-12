$25+ Billion Cleaning Robot (Floor, Lawn, Pool Window) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleaning Robot Market by Type, Product (Floor Cleaning Robots, Lawn Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots), Operation Mode (Self-driven, Remote Controlled), Sales Channel, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cleaning Robot Market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 25.9 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5%

Increasing requirements of cleaning robots in commercial sector will propel the growth opportunities for cleaning robot manufacturers. Technology advancement in vacuum cleaners with compact size and self-charging capabilities will boost the adoption of market for cleaning robots. Highly cost sensitive market for cleaning robots will restrain the market growth.

Market for professional cleaning robots to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Compared with the personal cleaning robot market, the share of professional cleaning robots is less. However, the adoption of professional robots is increasing, mainly in the commercial sector. Floor-cleaning robots for professional use are costlier and larger compared to floor-cleaning robots for personal use.

These robots are deployed in shopping malls, hospitals, business offices, hotels, airports, and industries for cleaning floors covering a large area. These robots require less human effort, thus helping in the reduction of cost. Similarly, hotels and other establishments with a lawn or pools require robots for automated cleaning.

Companies such as Intellibot Robotics (US) and Cyberdyne Inc (Japan) offer floor-cleaning robots for professional use. For instance, in 2022, Midea Group, a leading global high-technology company, announced details of its next-gen robot vacuum cleaner, Midea's S8+ auto-dust-collection robot, made by Midea Robozone Technology, a subsidiary of Midea Group.

Market for cleaning robots in residential application to hold for the majority of share in 2027

Residential applications to hold largest market share in the forecast timeline. Floor-cleaning robots, commonly known as robotic vacuum cleaners, clean the dust from floors and different surfaces by using a suction mechanism created by a pneumatic machine installed in the unit. Cleaning robots in residential applications are utilized to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning.

In certain countries, employing domestic workers is too expensive. In such cases, cleaning robots can easily undertake the task of cleaning. A few robots are also equipped with security features such as alerting owners in case of any intruder or fire outbreak.

Asia Pacific to create highest growth opportunities for cleaning robot market among other region during the forecast period

China is the fastest-developing country in Asia Pacific. Its growing geriatric population, labor shortages, and rising labor costs have become urgent problems to be solved and cleaning robots help professional cleaning companies to improve their business.

Professional cleaning services are rapidly increasing in the region similar to the west, as households have busier lifestyles and workloads. Additionally, the demand for personal cleaning has also risen in the Chinese market as the standard of living and disposable income at hand have increased.

A large number of companies are emerging in the regional market, which has increased consumer choice and availability creating strong consumer demand for cleaning robots within the residential sector.

The report profiles key players in the cleaning robot market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are iRobot Corporation (US), Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi (China), and Roborock (China), among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Published March 2021 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $ 8.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $ 24.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global

