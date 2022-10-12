Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market to Reach US$ 1 bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - By 2031, the Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market size is anticipated to attain value of around US$ 1 Bn. The sales forecast for cyclic olefin copolymers market project the market to rise at 5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global market is likely to flourish due to the constantly expanding application of cyclic olefin copolymers in medical technologies. The demand for cyclic olefin copolymers is primarily driven by optical applications such as sensors, displays, and camera lenses.



Cyclic olefin copolymer offers excellent range of characteristics that make it adaptable for use in a variety of industries, including optics, CD-ROM, packaging, capacitors, and medical equipment. A brand-new family of polymers known as cyclic olefin copolymers can be employed in a variety of polymerization processes. It has qualities like moisture barrier, high transparency, and low density, which is estimated to widen scope for cyclic olefin copolymers market in the years to come.

Optics, packaging, diagnostics, healthcare, and electronics are a few of the major end-use applications for cyclic olefin copolymers. Due to the growing usage of these copolymers in industries including cosmetics, consumer goods, medicines, and food, the packaging category presently accounts for a significant proportion of the global market for cyclic olefin copolymers.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growth frontiers for cyclic olefin copolymers market estimate that rising usage of these copolymers in the pharmaceutical packaging business is expected to drive the global market for cyclic olefin copolymers. Electronic, culinary, pharmaceutical, and optical packaging all make use of cyclic olefin copolymers. The global market for cyclic olefin copolymers is thus anticipated to be driven by expansion in the packaging business.

The majority of copolymers have moisture sensitivity. When the humidity level is high, films and components can experience slight changes in size and other characteristics. However, heat and moisture have little effect on cyclic olefin copolymers. Numerous end-use industries are expected to utilize cyclic olefin copolymers as a result of this characteristic.

Cyclic olefin copolymers, which provide great high optical clarity, chemical resistance, superior moisture barrier, and minimal water absorption have gained popularity as microfluidic materials. Cyclic olefin copolymers are a popular option for microfluidics applications due to their characteristics. It is projected that OEMs would keep using cyclic olefin copolymers in the years to come. This is as a result of their capacity to improve the design and production of microfluidic components used in analytical systems, biomedical devices, and research.



Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market: Growth Drivers

Both in terms of volume and value, the Asia Pacific region is a significant user of cyclic olefin copolymers. In the region, Japan plays a significant role in both the consumption and production of cyclic olefin copolymers. Japan is home to several notable cyclic olefin copolymer companies.



Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH

JSR Corporation

Zeon Corporation

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market: Segmentation

Grade

Resin

Film

End Use Industry

Packaging

Healthcare

Diagnostics

Optics

Electronics

Other

