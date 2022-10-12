The Point Of Sale Display Market Is Expected To Grow At A More Than 9% Rate Due To The Rising Expansion Of Retail Chains As Per The Business Research Company's Point Of Sale Display Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the point of sale display market, The increase in the expansion of retail chains is expected to propel the growth of the point of sales display market going forward. Retail chains refer to a range of retail outlets, which share a brand and central management, usually with standardized business practices. Point of sale displays helps retail chains by provoking impulse purchases from customers. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, India's retail sector is expected to touch $1.5 trillion by 2030 from $0.8 trillion in 2020. Therefore, the increasing expansion of retail chains is driving the point of sale display market growth.



The global point of sale display market size is expected to grow from $9.98 billion in 2021 to $10.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global point of sale display market share is expected to reach $15.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The development of recyclable point of sales (POS) displays is a key trend gaining popularity in the point of sales display market. Major companies operating in the point of sales display market are developing recyclable POS displays to strengthen their position in the point of sale display market. For instance, in June 2021, Ferrero Australia, an Australia-based company operating in the point of sale display market developed a trial of 100% recyclable Kinder Bueno POS displays, to save more than 10,000 square meters of plastic and to develop recyclable POS displays. Ferrero has developed this trial in partnership with Think Display, an Australia-based company operating in POS displays. This initiative aims sustainability strategy to reduce carbon footprint by 2030.

Major players in the point of sale display market are Easternpak, UNIPAKNILE LTD, INDEVCO Group, DS Smith, Clearpak, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bennett Packaging, WestRock Company, Virtual Packaging, Felbro Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Bling Bling Packaging & Displays, Creative Displays Now, Clover and Upserve.

The global point of sale display market segmentation is categorized by type into flour displays, freestanding displays, countertop displays, other types; by application into mobile POS, fixed POS; by end-user into restaurants, retail, healthcare, warehouse, entertainment, hospitality, other end-user.

North America was the largest region in the point of sale display market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global point of sale display market forecast period. The regions covered in the global point of sale display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Point Of Sale Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide point of sale display market overviews, point of sale display market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, point of sale display market segments and geographies, point of sale display market trends, point of sale display market drivers, point of sale display market restraints, point of sale display market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

