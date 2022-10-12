Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 12.10.2022

English Swedish

Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

Date 12.10.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 468 Average price/share 31.8538 EUR Highest price/share 31.9000 EUR Lowest price/share 31.6000 EUR Total price 14,907.58 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 12.10.2022:





ALBBV 3,769

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

