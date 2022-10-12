Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 5 October 2022 to 11 October 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|781.300
|146,34
|114.332.280,00
|5 October 2022
|5.000
|102,90
|514.500,00
|6 October 2022
|5.000
|100,78
|503.900,00
|7 October 2022
|5.000
|99,48
|497.400,00
|10 October 2022
|5.000
|100,91
|504.550,00
|11 October 2022
|5.000
|101,88
|509.400,00
|Total
|25.000
|101,19
|2.529.750,00
|Accumulated under the programme
|806.300
|144,94
|116.862.030,00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 914,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.23 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com
