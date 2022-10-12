Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: H+H International A/S H+H International A/S

København Ø, DENMARK


On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 5 October 2022 to 11 October 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement781.300146,34114.332.280,00
5 October 20225.000102,90514.500,00
6 October 20225.000100,78503.900,00
7 October 20225.00099,48497.400,00
10 October 20225.000100,91504.550,00
11 October 20225.000101,88509.400,00
Total25.000101,192.529.750,00
Accumulated under the programme806.300144,94116.862.030,00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 914,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.23 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com

Attachments


Attachments

512 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 512 - Appendix - Specification - 05.10.2022 to 11.10.2022