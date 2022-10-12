New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryocoolers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895924/?utm_source=GNW
Global Cryocoolers Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cryocoolers estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $663.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
- The Cryocoolers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$663.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$371.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$534.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Stirling Cryocoolers Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
- In the global Stirling Cryocoolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$503.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
Advanced Research Systems Inc.
Air Liquide SA
AMETEK Inc.
Chart Industries, Inc.
Cryomech Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
RICOR USA Inc.
Stirling Cryogenics BV
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Escalating Oxygen Demand from Hospitals amid Pandemic Provides
Relief to Cryogenic Equipment and Cryocoolers Providers
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Cryocoolers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
12 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Type
EXHIBIT 3: World Cryocoolers Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers,
Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson
Cryocoolers, Brayton Cryocoolers
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 4: World Cryocoolers Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Commercial,
Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power, Other
Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: Global Market for Cryocoolers: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 6: Global Market for Cryocoolers - Geographic Regions
Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
USA, Europe, Japan, Canada, Latin America, Middle East,
Africa
Cryocoolers: An Introduction
Activated Carbon Holds Potential to Improve Cooling Capacity
Miniature Cryocooler Systems Rise in Demand
Better Reliability of Rotary Cryocoolers- A Key Focus Area
Key Cryocoolers Types
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cryocoolers Market to Witness Steady Growth
Widespread Utility of Helium in Cryogenics
EXHIBIT 7: Global Helium Reserves: Breakdown of Reserves
(in Million Cubic Feet) for Select Countries
EXHIBIT 8: Global Helium Production in Million Cubic Feet by
Select Countries
EXHIBIT 9: World Helium Market by Application (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,
Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &
Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures, and Other
Applications
Critical Role in Semiconductor Manufacturing
Widening of Application Base to Bolster Market Growth
Increased Demand for Cryogenic Refrigerators in Military and
Space Applications
Cryocoolers Finding Usage in Wider Application Areas
Space Mission System Constraints and their Resolution
Cryogenic Technology for Space Infrared Detection
Cryogenic Technology for Future Space Infrared Detection
Active Refrigerators Replacing Passive Refrigerators
Comprehensive Refrigerations Replacing Single Refrigerations
The Trend for Miniaturization
Decreasing the Microvibration
Rising Adoption of Cryocoolers in the Medical Sector
Contributes Positively to the Growth
Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks and Coolers for Fast
Biological Sample Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing
Growing Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas to Spur Crycoolers Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)
for 2018 and 2040
EXHIBIT 11: Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019
Innovations to Bolster Market Growth
Revolutionizing Digital Communications
Cryocooler for the JWST
Chase Research Cryogenics Explores Innovative Cryogenics
Platform for Quantum Processor Cooling
Light Weight Cryocoolers Offer Benefits
ICEoxford Develops New DRY ICE System for Higher Productivity
Research at Ultralow Temperature
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stirling Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Stirling Cryocoolers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Stirling Cryocoolers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Joule Thomson
Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brayton Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Brayton Cryocoolers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Brayton Cryocoolers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research & Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Research & Development by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Research & Development
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cryocoolers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Cryocoolers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Cryocoolers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Cryocoolers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Cryocoolers by
Application - Military, Commercial, Research & Development,
Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: UK 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Commercial,
Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gifford-McMahon
Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers,
Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Application - Military, Commercial, Research &
Development, Medical, Energy & Power and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Application -
Military, Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy &
Power and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Cryocoolers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryocoolers by Type - Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube
Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers
and Brayton Cryocoolers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Cryocoolers by Type -
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling
Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers and Brayton Cryocoolers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Global Cryocoolers Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryocoolers Industry"