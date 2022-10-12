Global Cryocoolers Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryocoolers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895924/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cryocoolers estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $663.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

- The Cryocoolers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$663.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$371.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$534.5 Million by the year 2027.

- Stirling Cryocoolers Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR

- In the global Stirling Cryocoolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$503.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Escalating Oxygen Demand from Hospitals amid Pandemic Provides

Relief to Cryogenic Equipment and Cryocoolers Providers

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Cryocoolers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

12 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 3: World Cryocoolers Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers,

Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson

Cryocoolers, Brayton Cryocoolers

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 4: World Cryocoolers Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Commercial,

Research & Development, Medical, Energy & Power, Other

Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: Global Market for Cryocoolers: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 6: Global Market for Cryocoolers - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

USA, Europe, Japan, Canada, Latin America, Middle East,

Africa

Cryocoolers: An Introduction

Activated Carbon Holds Potential to Improve Cooling Capacity

Miniature Cryocooler Systems Rise in Demand

Better Reliability of Rotary Cryocoolers- A Key Focus Area

Key Cryocoolers Types

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cryocoolers Market to Witness Steady Growth

Widespread Utility of Helium in Cryogenics

EXHIBIT 7: Global Helium Reserves: Breakdown of Reserves

(in Million Cubic Feet) for Select Countries

EXHIBIT 8: Global Helium Production in Million Cubic Feet by

Select Countries

EXHIBIT 9: World Helium Market by Application (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,

Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &

Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures, and Other

Applications

Critical Role in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Widening of Application Base to Bolster Market Growth

Increased Demand for Cryogenic Refrigerators in Military and

Space Applications

Cryocoolers Finding Usage in Wider Application Areas

Space Mission System Constraints and their Resolution

Cryogenic Technology for Space Infrared Detection

Cryogenic Technology for Future Space Infrared Detection

Active Refrigerators Replacing Passive Refrigerators

Comprehensive Refrigerations Replacing Single Refrigerations

The Trend for Miniaturization

Decreasing the Microvibration

Rising Adoption of Cryocoolers in the Medical Sector

Contributes Positively to the Growth

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks and Coolers for Fast

Biological Sample Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing

Growing Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas to Spur Crycoolers Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)

for 2018 and 2040

EXHIBIT 11: Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019

Innovations to Bolster Market Growth

Revolutionizing Digital Communications

Cryocooler for the JWST

Chase Research Cryogenics Explores Innovative Cryogenics

Platform for Quantum Processor Cooling

Light Weight Cryocoolers Offer Benefits

ICEoxford Develops New DRY ICE System for Higher Productivity

Research at Ultralow Temperature



