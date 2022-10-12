Portfolio Update and Net Asset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Unaudited Portfolio Update Net Asset Values as at 31 August 2022

12 October 2022

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 August 2022 were as follows:

Pence per share Generalist Ordinary Share 70.0 Healthcare Ordinary Share 78.4 AIM Ordinary Shares 99.3 DSO D Share 2.6 DP67 Ordinary Share 27.9





The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company is shown below, followed by a summary of the investments held by each share pool.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET as at 31 August 2022

As at



31 August



2022 As at



31 March



2022 £’000 £’000 Fixed assets Investments 48,175 49,141 Current assets Debtors 2,050 4,317 Cash at bank and in hand 12,587 8,384 14,637 12,701 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (532) (965) Net current assets 14,105 11,736 Net assets 62,280 60,877 8BCapital and reserves Called up Share capital 119 113 Capital redemption reserve 58 58 Special reserve 24,259 24,063 Share premium account 31,727 29,284 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 11 7 Revaluation reserve 5,687 6,995 Capital reserve – realised 3,947 3,769 Revenue reserve (3,528) (3,412) Total equity shareholders’ funds 62,280 60,877

UNADUITED PORTFOLIO SUMMARIES as at 31 August 2022









Ventures Share pool







Cost







Valuation



% of



portfolio £’000 £’000 Venture Capital investments Cornelis Networks, Inc. 1,402 2,431 6.4% Virtual Class Limited (Third Space Learning) 1,053 2,302 6.0% Rated People Limited 1,382 1,895 5.0% Hackajob Limited 784 1,787 4.7% Imagen Limited 1,000 1,763 4.6% CommerceIQ Limited 1,749 1,749 4.6% Ayar Labs, Inc. 764 1,646 4.3% Trinny London Limited 219 1,374 3.6% Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited 959 1,353 3.5% Ecstase Limited (t/a ADAY) 1,000 1,203 3.1% Upp Technologies Group Limited (previously Volo Commerce) 1,136 1,136 3.0% Firefly Learning Limited 1,047 1,047 2.7% Limitless Technology Limited 757 920 2.4% Arecor Therapeutics plc^ 418 888 2.3% FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR) 777 861 2.3% Parsable, Inc. 766 802 2.1% Congenica Limited 734 746 2.0% FundingXchange Limited 1,050 740 1.9% Carbice Corporation 656 721 1.9% Masters of Pie Limited 667 667 1.7% Vivacity Labs Limited 493 493 1.3% Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited 1,000 450 1.2% Fenkle Street LLP 301 411 1.1% BBC Maestro Limited 340 340 0.9% Channel Mum Limited 757 311 0.8% MIP Diagnostics Limited 300 300 0.8% Distributed Limited 275 275 0.7% Bulbshare Limited 249 249 0.7% Glisser Limited 200 200 0.5% Destiny Pharma plc^ 500 121 0.3% Lignia Wood Company Limited 1,778 - 0.0% Empiribox Holdings Limited 1,563 - 0.0% Live Better With Limited 1,211 - 0.0% Ormsborough Limited 900 - 0.0% Hummingbird Technologies Limited 750 - 0.0% Lineten Limited 400 - 0.0% London and City Shopping Centre Limited 30 - 0.0% 29,367 29,181 76.3% Liquidity investments Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc 4,269 2,640 6.9% Total investments 33,636 31,821 83.2% Cash at bank and in hand 6,408 16.8% Total 38,229 100.0%









Healthcare Share pool







Cost



Valuation % of



portfolio £’000 £’000 Venture Capital investments Arecor Therapeutics plc^ 1,533 3,256 18.3% Open Bionics Limited 1,000 1,630 9.2% Adaptix Limited 1,056 1,843 10.4% FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR) 1,305 1,472 8.3% Congenica Limited 1,184 1,215 6.8% GENinCode plc^ 1,202 1,082 6.1% Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited 800 800 4.5% The Electrospinning Company Limited 478 544 3.1% Invizius Limited 500 500 2.8% Closed Loop Medicine Limited 650 650 3.7% DiA Imaging Analysis Limited 415 484 2.7% MIP Diagnostics Limited 300 300 1.7% Destiny Pharma plc^ 750 182 1.0% Live Better With Limited 1,107 - 0.0% 12,280 13,958 78.5% Liquidity investments Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc 729 451 2.5% Total investments 13,009 14,409 81.0% Cash at bank and in hand 3,382 19.0% Total 17,791 100.0%





AIM Share Pool







Valuation



% of



portfolio Portfolio of investments £’000 Cash at bank and in hand 2,790 100.0% Total investments 2,790 100.0%













DSO D Share Pool







Cost







Valuation % of



portfolio £’000 £’000 Venture Capital investments Pearce and Saunders Limited 255 25 18.1% Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 19 16 11.6% Total investments 274 41 29.7% Cash at bank and in hand 97 70.3% Total 138 100.0%



