Portfolio Update and Net Asset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Unaudited Portfolio Update Net Asset Values as at 31 August 2022
12 October 2022
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 August 2022 were as follows:
|Pence per share
|Generalist Ordinary Share
|70.0
|Healthcare Ordinary Share
|78.4
|AIM Ordinary Shares
|99.3
|DSO D Share
|2.6
|DP67 Ordinary Share
|27.9
The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company is shown below, followed by a summary of the investments held by each share pool.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET as at 31 August 2022
|As at
31 August
2022
|As at
31 March
2022
|£’000
|£’000
|Fixed assets
|Investments
|48,175
|49,141
|Current assets
|Debtors
|2,050
|4,317
|Cash at bank and in hand
|12,587
|8,384
|14,637
|12,701
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(532)
|(965)
|Net current assets
|14,105
|11,736
|Net assets
|62,280
|60,877
|8BCapital and reserves
|Called up Share capital
|119
|113
|Capital redemption reserve
|58
|58
|Special reserve
|24,259
|24,063
|Share premium account
|31,727
|29,284
|Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted
|11
|7
|Revaluation reserve
|5,687
|6,995
|Capital reserve – realised
|3,947
|3,769
|Revenue reserve
|(3,528)
|(3,412)
|Total equity shareholders’ funds
|62,280
|60,877
UNADUITED PORTFOLIO SUMMARIES as at 31 August 2022
Ventures Share pool
Cost
Valuation
% of
portfolio
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|Cornelis Networks, Inc.
|1,402
|2,431
|6.4%
|Virtual Class Limited (Third Space Learning)
|1,053
|2,302
|6.0%
|Rated People Limited
|1,382
|1,895
|5.0%
|Hackajob Limited
|784
|1,787
|4.7%
|Imagen Limited
|1,000
|1,763
|4.6%
|CommerceIQ Limited
|1,749
|1,749
|4.6%
|Ayar Labs, Inc.
|764
|1,646
|4.3%
|Trinny London Limited
|219
|1,374
|3.6%
|Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited
|959
|1,353
|3.5%
|Ecstase Limited (t/a ADAY)
|1,000
|1,203
|3.1%
|Upp Technologies Group Limited (previously Volo Commerce)
|1,136
|1,136
|3.0%
|Firefly Learning Limited
|1,047
|1,047
|2.7%
|Limitless Technology Limited
|757
|920
|2.4%
|Arecor Therapeutics plc^
|418
|888
|2.3%
|FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)
|777
|861
|2.3%
|Parsable, Inc.
|766
|802
|2.1%
|Congenica Limited
|734
|746
|2.0%
|FundingXchange Limited
|1,050
|740
|1.9%
|Carbice Corporation
|656
|721
|1.9%
|Masters of Pie Limited
|667
|667
|1.7%
|Vivacity Labs Limited
|493
|493
|1.3%
|Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited
|1,000
|450
|1.2%
|Fenkle Street LLP
|301
|411
|1.1%
|BBC Maestro Limited
|340
|340
|0.9%
|Channel Mum Limited
|757
|311
|0.8%
|MIP Diagnostics Limited
|300
|300
|0.8%
|Distributed Limited
|275
|275
|0.7%
|Bulbshare Limited
|249
|249
|0.7%
|Glisser Limited
|200
|200
|0.5%
|Destiny Pharma plc^
|500
|121
|0.3%
|Lignia Wood Company Limited
|1,778
|-
|0.0%
|Empiribox Holdings Limited
|1,563
|-
|0.0%
|Live Better With Limited
|1,211
|-
|0.0%
|Ormsborough Limited
|900
|-
|0.0%
|Hummingbird Technologies Limited
|750
|-
|0.0%
|Lineten Limited
|400
|-
|0.0%
|London and City Shopping Centre Limited
|30
|-
|0.0%
|29,367
|29,181
|76.3%
|Liquidity investments
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
|4,269
|2,640
|6.9%
|Total investments
|33,636
|31,821
|83.2%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|6,408
|16.8%
|Total
|38,229
|100.0%
Healthcare Share pool
Cost
Valuation
|% of
portfolio
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|Arecor Therapeutics plc^
|1,533
|3,256
|18.3%
|Open Bionics Limited
|1,000
|1,630
|9.2%
|Adaptix Limited
|1,056
|1,843
|10.4%
|FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)
|1,305
|1,472
|8.3%
|Congenica Limited
|1,184
|1,215
|6.8%
|GENinCode plc^
|1,202
|1,082
|6.1%
|Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited
|800
|800
|4.5%
|The Electrospinning Company Limited
|478
|544
|3.1%
|Invizius Limited
|500
|500
|2.8%
|Closed Loop Medicine Limited
|650
|650
|3.7%
|DiA Imaging Analysis Limited
|415
|484
|2.7%
|MIP Diagnostics Limited
|300
|300
|1.7%
|Destiny Pharma plc^
|750
|182
|1.0%
|Live Better With Limited
|1,107
|-
|0.0%
|12,280
|13,958
|78.5%
|Liquidity investments
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
|729
|451
|2.5%
|Total investments
|13,009
|14,409
|81.0%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|3,382
|19.0%
|Total
|17,791
|100.0%
|AIM Share Pool
Valuation
% of
portfolio
|Portfolio of investments
|£’000
|Cash at bank and in hand
|2,790
|100.0%
|Total investments
|2,790
|100.0%
DSO D Share Pool
Cost
Valuation
|% of
portfolio
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|Pearce and Saunders Limited
|255
|25
|18.1%
|Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited
|19
|16
|11.6%
|Total investments
|274
|41
|29.7%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|97
|70.3%
|Total
|138
|100.0%
DP67 Share Pool
Cost
Valuation
% of
portfolio
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|Cadbury House Holdings Limited
|1,409
|791
|41.3%
|Fenkle Street LLP
|405
|771
|40.2%
|Gatewales Limited
|343
|344
|18.0%
|Yamuna Energy Limited
|400
|-
|0.0%
|London City Shopping Centre Limited
|99
|-
|0.0%
|Total investments
|2,656
|1,906
|99.5%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|10
|0.5%
|Total
|1,916
|100.0%