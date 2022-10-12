Emile Henry Drops New Bread Baker Color: Figue

New Castle. DE, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry just launched a small collection of bread bakers in a stunning new bread baker color: Figue. Like its namesake fruit, this rich Mediterranean color is festive and perfect for holiday entertaining and gifting. The Figue collection of four bakers includes the Baguette Baker, the Bread Pot, the Modern Bread Cloche, and the Artisan Baker.

These bread bakers are must-haves for home bakers for several reasons but the most important is the ceramic that creates a bread-oven-like environment for baking bread. Each of the shapes allow home bakers to produce boulangère-worthy loaves or baguettes with crispy crusts and soft or chewy interiors. The bakers are made in France from Burgundian clay and retail for $140 to $145.

Emile Henry is the homemade bread specialist with more than 12 different bread baking shapes.

Emile Henry bread bakers recreate the conditions found in a traditional bread oven, at just the right level of humidity. The bakers ensure that homemade bread comes out baked to perfection, light and airy inside, with a golden, crispy crust.

“When it comes to baking bread, nothing beats ceramic,” says Tara Steffen, Marketing Director for Emile Henry USA. “The unique material used in the Emile Henry bread bakers has the same refractory properties as that used in traditional bread ovens. The ceramic allows humidity levels to be adjusted during baking, which is a requirement if the bread is to come out crispy, yet light and airy on the inside. The glazed exterior makes the bakers easy to keep clean.”

