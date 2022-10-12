Mobile Medical Apps Market to Observe Astonishing Growth of USD 38.47 Billion by 2029, Size Share, Key Players, Revenue Growth & Future Growth Outlook

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled “ Mobile Medical Apps Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The Mobile Medical Apps market report comprises of all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the Mobile Medical Apps industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives. This exclusive and excellent market report has been formulated by a team of keen analysts, skilled researchers and skilled forecasters who work strictly for the best outcome. The scope of this Mobile Medical Apps market research report can be overviewed in terms of industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report assures brilliant solution to the challenges and problems faced by the Mobile Medical Apps industry.

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 38.47 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 27.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Sample Copy of Mobile Medical Apps Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mobile-medical-apps-market

Market Synopsis:

Mobile medical apps , also known as mHealth, refer to the type of applications used to generally manage patient experiences. These health mobile apps utilize sophisticated data analytics and mobile technologies to offer the best care possible at a low cost from convenient locations.

In recent years, mobile medical apps have become one of the significant needs across the world. The utilization of connected devices and medical apps to manage chronic diseases. The medical apps collect and track individuals' health-related data to enhance overall health.

Furthermore, smartphone penetration extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, use of mHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities will further expand the mobile medical apps market 's growth rate in the future.

Some of the major players operating in the Mobile Medical Apps market are:

Apple Inc (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

iHealth Labs Inc (US)

AT&T Intellectual Property. (US)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

Cerner Corporation. (US)

Doximity, Inc. (San Francisco)

Evolent Health, Inc. (US)

Oscar Insurance (US)

Zest Health (US)

athenahealth, Inc. (US)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Nokia (Finland)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (US)

BioTelemetry, Inc. (US)

AliveCor, Inc. (US)

Recent Development

Apple Inc introduced Apple Fitness+ in December’2020 for its Apple watch. The app is going to motivate and track the user's workout metrics and offer guidance.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE gave approval to Fitbit in September’2020 to assess heart rhythm for artificial fibrillation.

Get Detailed Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-mobile-medical-apps-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Dynamics: Mobile Medical Apps Market

Penetration of Internet

The proliferation of high-speed internet across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of mobile medical apps market.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of personal health apps further influence the market.

Adoption of Smart Technologies

The high adoption of wearable devices , big data analytics, and (Internet of Things) IoT in healthcare sector accelerate the market growth.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.

Additionally, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, availability of dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs, surge in disposable income and advancements in healthcare infrastructure positively affect the mobile medical apps market.

Challenges

On the other hand, security concerns related to privacy, licensure, and data breaches are expected to obstruct the market growth. Also, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions is projected to challenge the mobile medical apps market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This mobile medical apps industry provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Regional Analysis/Insights: Mobile Medical Apps Market

The countries covered in the mobile medical apps market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the mobile medical apps market because of the rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and developments in coverage networks within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the smartphone penetration and increasing internet users in the region.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-medical-apps-market

Key Industry Segmentation: Mobile Medical Apps Market

The mobile medical apps market research is segmented on the basis of product, category, type, application, therapeutic segments, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Epocrates

Medscape Mobile

Iradiology

Nursing Central

Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Netter\'S Atlas Of Human Anatomy

EMR Apps

Category

Care Management Apps

Medical Monitoring Apps

Health and Wellness Apps

Women Health Apps

Medication Management Apps

Others

Type

Non-Medical Devices Apps

Connected Medical Devices Apps

In-Built Devices Medical Apps

Application

Blood Glucose Meters

ECG Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological and Mental Health Apps

Sleep Apnoea Monitoring Apps

Fitness Apps, Medical Reference Apps

Wellness Apps

Nutrition Apps, Personal Health Record Apps

Chronic Disease Management Apps

Diagnostic Apps

Remote Monitoring Apps

Reminder and Alert Apps

Consultation and Compliance Apps

Fertility Apps

Pregnancy Apps

Other App

Therapeutic Segments

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Neurology

Others

End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Mobile Medical Apps Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By Product Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By Category Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By Type Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By Application Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By Therapeutic Segments Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By End User Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By Region Global Mobile Medical Apps Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table Of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mobile-medical-apps-market

Explore More Reports:-

Urgent Care Apps Market , By Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, Other Clinical Areas), Type (Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps, In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps, Post-Hospital Apps), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-urgent-care-apps-market

U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market , By Type (Nutrition Tracking App, Activity Tracking App, Social Platform Apps, Wager Apps, Others), Product (Smart Phones, Wearable Devices, Tablets), Gender (Women, Male), Age (Adults, Teenagers, Aged), Platform (IOS, Android, Windows, Others), End User (Fitness Centers, Healthcare Industries, Homecare Settings, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/us-diet-and-nutrition-apps-market

Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud-Based), Application (Customer Relationship Management, Application Testing and Analytics, Mobile Advertising and Marketing Analytics, Search Engine Tracking and Ranking, Marketing Automation, Content Marketing, Event Tracking, Heat Map Analytics, Social Media and Email Marketing Management, Advertising Optimization and Others), Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-apps-and-web-analytics-market

Diet and Nutrition Apps Market , By Type (Nutrition Tracking App, Activity Tracking App, Social Platform Apps, Wager Apps, and Others), Products (Smartphones, Wearable Devices, Tablets), Gender (Women, Men), Age (Adults, Teenagers, Aged), Platform (Android, IOS, Windows and Others), End-User (Fitness Centers, Healthcare Industries, Homecare Settings, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-diet-and-nutrition-apps-market

Europe Diet and Nutrition Apps Market , By Type (Nutrition Tracking App, Activity Tracking App, Social Platform Apps, Wager Apps), Products (Smartphones, Wearable Devices, Tablets, and Others), Gender (Women, Men), Age (Adults, Teenagers, Aged), Platform (Android, IOS, Windows and Others), End-User (Fitness Centres, Healthcare Industries, Homecare Settings, and Others), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-diet-and-nutrition-apps-market

North America Diet and Nutrition Apps Market , By Type (Nutrition Tracking App, Activity Tracking App, Social Platform Apps, Wager Apps, and Others), Products (Smartphones, Wearable Devices, Tablets), Gender (Women, Men), Age (Adults, Teenagers, Aged), Platform (Android, IOS, Windows and Others), End-User (Fitness Centres, Healthcare Industries, Homecare Settings, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, and Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-diet-and-nutrition-apps-market

Middle East and Africa Diet and Nutrition Apps Market , By Type (Nutrition Tracking App, Activity Tracking App, Social Platform Apps, Wager Apps, and Others), Products (Smartphones, Wearable Devices, Tablets), Gender (Women, Men), Age (Adults, Teenagers, Aged), Platform (Android, IOS, Windows and Others), End-User (Fitness Centers, Healthcare Industries, Homecare Settings, and Others), Country (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-diet-and-nutrition-apps-market

Personal Health Apps Market , By App Type (Medical Apps, Fitness Apps), Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), Platform (Google Play Store, Apple Store, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-personal-health-apps-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com