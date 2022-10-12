New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834210/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Portable Generators Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

- An electricity generator represents an electro-mechanical machine that creates electrical energy from mechanical or motive energy. During power outages, electric generators become crucial providers of electricity for the most essential appliances. Portable generators are used for generating electric power for domestic, industrial, and commercial applications. The generators help in providing power supply during a power outage; generating electricity for electrifying machinery in construction sites, for providing electricity for live commercial events. In the event of an unexpected, sudden power outage, buildings like airports, hospitals, water and sewage facilities, data centers, communication and transportation systems, and fueling stations, need some alternative power, which is provided by a portable generator. These generators are used as a standby power source during the expansion or renovation of industrial infrastructure and commercial infrastructures. For the residential sector, portable generators enable in providing electricity to household lighting, cooling, refrigeration, heating and other electronic appliances/devices during power outages.

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Generators estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Portable Generators, and is projected to reach US$906.6 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

- The market is on a healthy growth path, driven by a myriad of factors, which include significant rise in extreme weather-associated power outages and increased business downtime, growing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply in both the developed and developing countries globally, surging demand from rapidly growing building and construction industry, and increasing demand for low-cost generators. Besides weather-related power outages, aging grid infrastructure in several countries struggling to address growing demand for electricity from small and medium scale businesses resulting in power outages spurs the growth opportunities for portable generators. Portable generators also find extensive application in the building and construction sector for powering varied power tools such as air compressors, cutters, drives, drills, air hammers, nail guns and rotary tools. Rise in number of new construction projects where access to power from the power grid is not available, and renovation of existing buildings, drive the growth for the portable generators market. Rising construction activities in India, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US is likely to propel demand for portable generators for continuous power applications. Future growth in the market will be driven by the increasing development and commercialization of next-generation generators with advanced features and capabilities. Smart and connected generators are capable of advanced capabilities; can be monitored and operated over the Internet; and are SIM connected for establishing M2M connectivity with other connected residential electronic equipment. Other important market growth drivers include the urgent need for reliable and continuous power supply to fill the gap created between demand and supply of electricity, and digitalization of lifestyles and the growing number of smart homes and buildings. The US dominates the global portable generators market, spurred by key growth factors such as rising electricity usage and ensuing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power, rise in power blackouts and outages caused by natural calamities, increasing demand from industries, and revival in construction activities. The severity and frequency of weather-related power outages, primarily caused by natural calamities such as hurricanes, floods and winter storms, coupled with an aging grid structure will boost consumer demand for power backup. The stable outlook for the construction industry worldwide is poised to benefit growth in the US region. New changes in building codes, energy efficiency regulations and rise of green buildings will offer attractive opportunities for new constructions and renovations. The US will also witness robust growth supported by the availability of attractive financing and record low interest rates. Aging infrastructure and the ensuing increase in government spending on civil infrastructure projects will support domestic growth in construction output. In response to stringent environmental norms concerning emissions of hazardous gasses from diesel generators, natural gas-fuelled generators are expected to witness amplified demand. Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness fastest market growth during the analysis period driven by key growth factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, amplified demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply, growing electricity consumption, unreliability of power grid infrastructure, rise in construction activities, steady growth in infrastructure investments, and increasing use of inverter and bi-fuel generators. Increasing instances of weather-related power blackouts, growing consumer awareness concerning emergency backup power, rapidly expanding population, and rising disposable income are the other key growth drivers spurring demand for portable generators.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)

Atlas Copco AB

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar, Inc.

Champion Power Equipment

Eaton Corporation PLC

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Kubota Corporation

Siemens AG

Wacker Neuson SE

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834210/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Portable Generators

Portable Generators: Global Growth Prospects and Outlook

Diesel Generators Dominate the Market

Gasoline Generators to Witness the Fastest Growth

Prime/Continuous Power Generators to Grow at the Fastest Rate

Residential Sector: Largest End-Use Market

Demographics & Societal Developments Accelerate Demand for

Portable Residential Generators

Major Demand Drivers for Residential Generators (2016 & 2030):

Urban Population, Middle Class, and Single Person Households

Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators

in Mature Developed Markets

Growing Investments in Smart Homes Drive Strong Business Case

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in ?000 Households) by Select

Country for Years 2015 & 2020

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Market Growth

Top 10 Portable Generator Models: 2019

Portable Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

69 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of

Affected Firms

Weather-related Power Outages in Recent Years

Total Service Lost (in Million Customer Hours) from Recent

Power Outages Due to Storms in the US: As of April 2018

List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply

for 2015 & 2016

Impact of Heat Waves on Grid Stability

Impact of Severe Weather on Security Systems

Detroit Gears Up to Enhance Power Grid Security

Rising Demand for Portable and Onsite Generators

Exponential Increase in Global Population, and Heavily Burdened

Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe) and

Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Average Age of Electricity Plants in the United States as

Percentage (%) of Total Energy Generation Capacity: 2016

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the

Portable Generators Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Exponential Increase in Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend

Favoring Market Expansion

World and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Need for Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of

Portable Generators

Rise in Construction Activity to Drive Market Growth-

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Portable

Generators Market: World Construction Industry (in US$

Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Technological Advancements Drive Portable Generators

Select Top Portable Generators with Wireless Remote Start

Functionality

Increasing Demand for Biofuel Portable Generators

Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart

Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth

Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential

Generators Smarter

Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies

Evolving Smart Cities Necessitates Continuous Power Supply,

Driving the Demand for Portable Generator

Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 &

2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services)

in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry

Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Select Product Innovations and Launches

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions

Restrain Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Emergency by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prime/Continuous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Prime/Continuous by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Prime/Continuous by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gasoline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gasoline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gasoline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fuels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Fuels by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fuels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -

Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -

Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -

Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators

by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -

Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and

Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency

and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and

Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,

Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 121: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834210/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________