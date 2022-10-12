Thermador Announces National Winners of its Fourth Kitchen Design Challenge

Designers, builders, architects and students from around the nation submitted record-breaking number of designs in prestigious contest

Cash prizes totaling $110,000 awarded to national winners, regional winners, students and honorable mentions

Categories include Exceptional Kitchen Design, Compact Kitchen Suite, Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space and Student Concept Kitchen, with over 50 Awards Issued

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, has announced the national winners for their 2019-2022 Kitchen Design Challenge: Julie Howard as the Grand Prize Winner for Exceptional Kitchen, Dane Austin in 2nd place for Exceptional Kitchen, and Dalia Carter in 3rd place for Exceptional Kitchen; Shane Harr won for the Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space category; and a tie between Hailie Lewis and Ella Wynsma for the Compact Kitchen Suite category. Holly Lord Sherrell, graduate of the University of Georgia, was also named Student Concept Kitchen winner, the first winner in the contest’s brand new category.

“We were amazed this year by the record number of applicants who submitted designs to this challenge, and we were completely inspired by the creativity demonstrated in each of the spaces submitted,” said Beatriz Sandoval, Head of Marketing for Thermador. “The spirit of luxury kitchen design in the industry was captured beautifully by each of these submissions, and it now becomes part of our Thermador design culture. These talented professionals have truly showcased the innovation around our brand, and we are extremely grateful.”

In its fourth iteration, the Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge offers designers, builders, architects and now, students, the opportunity to enter their designs in a national competition that offers winners nationwide industry recognition and cash prizes. The Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge was reimagined with a new category to allow designers the opportunity to showcase their work outside of the kitchen by submitting a design concept. In addition to cash prizes, the winners will receive national coverage of their winning designs on https://www.ArchitecturalDigest.com/ as part of their winners’ package.

As part of the thorough three-phase judging process, an expert panel judged finalists from a record number of entries: Eddie Ross, Author and Co-founder and Chief Content Creator of Maximalist Studios; Kristina LoMonaco, Design Council Member and Founder of a NYC Design Firm; Breeze Giannasio, design firm founder and known for her work on HGTV, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home; and Nathan Turner, Special Projects Editor at Architectural Digest, and Contributing Editor at C Magazine.

Although both national and regional winners have been announced, there is still more to come from Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge, including the Designer’s Choice Award and Fan Favorite Awards, which will be announced in early 2023.

Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge Exceptional Kitchen Winners:

$25,000 Grand Prize Winner: Julie Howard, Julie Howard Home Design for Timber Trails, Central North-South Region

$15,000 Second Place Winner: Dane Austin, Dane Austin Design, Inc., New York-New England Region

$10,000 Third Place Winner: Dalia Carter, Carbon 6 Interiors, Central North-South Region



Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge Compact Kitchen Suite Winners:

The two national winners will receive a $5,000 split cash prize for crafting a culinary space smaller than 200 square feet with at least three primary Thermador products.

Ella Wynsma, Jean Stoffer Design, Mid-Atlantic Region (Tie)

Hailie Lewis, Design VIM, Southwest Region (Tie)

Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space Winner:

One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing a unique second kitchen between the main kitchen and dining room.

Shane Harr, PureHaven Homes, Southwest Region



Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge Student Concept Kitchen Winner:

One national student winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing an exceptional kitchen for a hypothetical client, with a space of a minimum of 200 square feet and a maximum budget of $250,000.

Holly Lord Sherrell, Graduate of University of Georgia



For further information on national and regional winners, visit https://www.thermador.com/us/build-and-design/kitchen-design-challenge#tab-navigation.

About Thermador

Since 1916, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. Thermador products span two completely redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. These collections establish a true connection with consumers through Home Connect®, which provides access to personalized content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a global leader in the home appliance industry. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

