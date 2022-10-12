UNCLE Credit Union Merges with Moore West Federal Credit Union

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union has officially assumed control of the operations of Moore West Federal Credit Union of San Leandro, California in Alameda County. This strategic merger marks the third that UNCLE has completed in recent years. In 2018, UNCLE expanded its branch network and membership in neighboring San Joaquin County after acquiring Stockton Community Federal Credit Union and Allied Trades Credit Union.



The merger with Moore West expands UNCLE’s presence in its flagship market of the East Bay region of California’s Bay Area. Successful initiatives to merge with smaller financial institutions in UNCLE’s field of membership have been a key strategy to ensure the long-term viability of the credit union and provide optimal value to its members.

“The opportunity to expand further into Alameda County was an easy win for UNCLE Credit Union, as we already service so many members within that county,” says Harold Roundtree, President and CEO of UNCLE Credit Union. “Ultimately, it was the best outcome for both credit unions, and an opportunity for members to get the most out of their membership.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Moore West’s former CEO was temporarily brought on by UNCLE as a consultant for the merger. The process began on July 1, 2022, with full systems integration completed on October 1, 2022.

About Moore West Federal Credit Union

Moore West Federal Credit Union was formed in 1935 for the employees of Pacific Manifold Book Company. The name chosen at that time was Pamaboca Credit Union. Prior to the merger, the financial institution had assets of approximately $11.38 million and provided banking services to more than 800 members.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $680+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 34,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin or Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has six financial centers located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

CONTACT: Jennifer Hall

408.406.6251

jh@stonemediaconsulting.com