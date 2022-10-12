SportsIcon Marketplace update changes the game for sports NFT collectors

LONDON, UK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsIcon, the NFT marketplace for athletes and collectors has just released its latest and biggest update so far. This update allows any athlete or sports creator in the world to set up a profile and start minting NFTs onto the Flow blockchain. The platform also brings with it a new way to connect your wallet, making it more accessible and a much-improved user interface which allows more information and simplicity.





This update further builds on SportsIcon's partnership with Dapper Labs as they introduce the Dapper Wallet to the platform. The Dapper Wallet is part of the Flow Network which gives users access to many more experiences such as NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, and UFC Strike.

This change also means a reduction in the environmental impact of the platform; the gas fees to transact are also far less, saving you money; and there is improved fraud prevention giving users much more security when using the marketplace. You can now even pay with a credit card, ACH, wire, and crypto which is so much easier!

The team at SportsIcon have completely overhauled the existing platform to make it more intuitive and enjoyable to use. Taking lessons from other major marketplaces like Opensea and Rarible, the look and feel of the interface is vastly improved.

The new platform immediately jumps into the collections and users are able to browse the open market of sports NFTs all in one place. It is easy to filter and adjust the search to find the athletes and clubs. Each NFT has more data and information helping to understand what people are purchasing.

Users can manage their own complete collections or dive into individual NFTs for a more detailed view. Once the right NFT is found it is easy to can make an offer, negotiate, and agree on trades with other collectors just like other NFT marketplaces.

SportsIcon CEO and Co-Founder Chris Worsey said: "We have been working on this release of the marketplace for some time now and are really excited to see it shared with our community. It is through talking with the users and collectors that we have made these changes, and have a roadmap of future changes so that we can ensure we are delivering what people want. We really think that this is the best sports NFT marketplace available and that the collections here will bring fans and athletes in direct contact with each other"

Athletes and NFT collectors can join the marketplace here: https://sportsicon.com/

