Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market to Reach $155.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autonomous Farm Equipment estimated at US$65.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.1% over the period 2020-2027. Partially Autonomous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$99.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fully Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR
- The Autonomous Farm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Equipment
COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry
COVID-19 Effect on Supply Chain & Shift to Automation Hail New
Era for Autonomous Vehicle & Equipment Makers
Autonomous Farm Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Autonomous Farm Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Autonomous Farm Equipment
Types of Autonomous Farm Equipment
Benefits of Autonomous Machinery to Farmers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Autonomous Tractors to Experience High Growth
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High
Growth
Competition
Autonomous Farm Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Population & Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand
for Autonomous Tractors
Long-term Focus on Feeding the World?s Expanding Population to
Sustain the Growth of Mechanized Farm Equipment: World
Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years
2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security
Negative Impact of Rising Surface Temperatures on Agriculture
Industry Increases Reliance on Advanced Farming Technologies
to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global Surface
Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000
and 2020
Increasing Mechanization of Agricultural Operations Boosts
Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for
Transformation in Farming
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in
Agriculture Preps the Market for Robust Growth
Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of
Automated Farming Techniques: Global Smart Agriculture Market
Worldwide (In US$ Billion) by Region/Country for the Years
2020 & 2027
Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the
Business Case for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Global
Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,
2023 & 2026
Innovation in Advanced Robotics Plays a Key Role in the
Commercialization of Autonomous Farm Equipment
Continuous R&D in Robotics & the Ensuing Expansion of the
Robotics Market Fuels Market for Agricultural Robotic
Solutions: Global Market for Agricultural Robotics (In US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Autonomous Robotics Find Growing Use in Farms
GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in
Autonomous Farm Equipment
Technology Penetration of High-Precision GPS Vital in Making
Autonomous Vehicles a Reality: Global Positioning Systems:
( GPS) Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2022 and 2025
ISOBUS ISO11783 Standard Streamlines Development of Smart
Farming Equipment
Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision &
Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth
Emerging Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up the
Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019,
2022 and 2025
Rising Significance of Precision Agriculture: Potential
Opportunities for Autonomous Farm Equipment
Global Precision Farming Market (in US$ Million) for the Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Global Precision Farming Market by Application (in %) for 2020
Government Budgets for Autonomous Agricultural Technology in
Support of Food Security Goals to Benefit Market Growth
Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in
Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government
Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest
in Autonomous Equipment
Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Need for Automation:
Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce
for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022
Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Autonomous
Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total
Employment for the Period 2000-2020
Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for
the Period 2002-2019
Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Raises
Importance of Autonomous Farm Equipment
Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the
Way for the Deployment of Autonomous Farm Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous
Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance
Driverless Tractors: The Future of Farming on Large Farmlands
Efficiency and Productivity Benefits of Autonomous Tractors
Translate into Better Crop Yields, Driving Market
Autonomous Vineyard Tractors to Provide Assistance to Growers
Increasing Need to Minimize Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fuel
Demand for Sustainable Autonomous Tractors
Advances in Autonomous Tractor Technologies to Fuel Market
Prospects
Agricultural Drones & Robots Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in
the 21st Century
Expanding Applications of Commercial Drones Supported by
Progressive Improvements in Functionality to Help Autonomous
Farm Equipment Cross the Chasm Between Early Adoption to Mass
Adoption: Global Commercial Drone Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Myriad Benefits Drive the Popularity of Automated Harvesters
Grain Loss During Harvesting Caused by Current Generation
Machines Drives Demand for Smart Autonomous Harvesting
Machines: Corn Head Kernel Loss While Harvesting With a
Combine Harvester
Technological Advancements in Autonomous Technologies to Boost
Market Prospects
Tractor Autopilot for Enhancing Farmer Productivity & Efficiency
Key Challenges Facing Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
