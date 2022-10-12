Global Ethanol Market to Reach $114.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethanol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817770/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ethanol estimated at US$78.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coarse-Grain based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$65.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sugar-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Ethanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Other Feedstock Types Segment to Record 4% CAGR
- In the global Other Feedstock Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook
North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol
Ethanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Ethanol
Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol
Common Grades of Ethanol
Sources of Ethanol
Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol
Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source
Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production
Other Sources
Applications of Ethanol
Ethanol Production Scenario
Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019
Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels
Market Prospects
Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol
Market
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010 - 2024
Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer
Production Spurs Market Growth
Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for
the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period
2015-2019
Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years
2010 to 2018
Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications
Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market
High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption
Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles
Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
