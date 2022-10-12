New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800042/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026
- Generally, bottles that can be reused several times are termed as eco-friendly bottles. The use of eco-friendly bottles ensures that large amounts of non-biodegradable waste are prevented from making its way into landfills. Eco friendly bottles make use of naturally sourced materials such as polylactic acid, cellulose, starch, water soluble polymers, aliphatic/aromatic co-polyesters, molded fiber, bio-derived polyethylene and polyhydroxyalkanoates, among others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eco Friendly Bottles estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.0 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Eco Friendly Bottles, and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2026. United States is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Global market for eco-friendly bottles continues to grow at a strong rate, driven by the rising awareness about environmental conservation among the general population and governments. The sustainability focus is being driven mainly by rising consumer concerns over the use of oil-based packaging and their disposal. Given the untapped nature of the market, research efforts aimed at developing new solutions will play a critical role in driving growth in the eco-friendly bottles market. Eco-friendly bottles are made using various types of materials, of which polylactic acid (PLA) is the most widely used material. The positive mechanical attributes of polylactic acid are contributing towards its increasing use in manufacturing bottles, thus sustaining growth in the overall eco-friendly bottles market. The ease of use associated with PLA in varied application areas is also contributing to the segment growth. Another material with significant potential in developing eco-friendly bottles is bio-derived polyethylene.
- North America and Europe account for a significant share of the global eco-friendly bottles market. The growing awareness about environmental conservation, presence of an extensive eco-friendly infrastructure, and growing government support for adoption of environment-friendly products are driving growth in the eco-friendly bottles market in North America. Europe constitutes another major market for eco-friendly bottles, mainly on account of the strong government support for environmental conservation products. Demand in Asia-Pacific region benefits from the rising awareness about environment conservation and the increasing efforts of regional governments to curb environmental pollution.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured)
BillerudKorsnäs AB
Choose Water
Ecologic Brands, Inc.
LYS Packaging;Paper Water Bottle, Inc.
Raepak™ Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution
Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market
What is Eco-friendly Packaging?
Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to
Breakdown in the Environment
Eco Friendly Bottles: Definition
Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative
to Conventional PET Bottles
Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?
Eco Friendly Bottles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic
Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly
Bottles
Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years
1950 through 2020
Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-
Friendly Bottles Market
Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years
2015-2025
Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for
the Years 2015-2025
PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option
Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water
Bottles
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles and
PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles (in
Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET Bottles
(in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles: Breakdown of
Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles: Breakdown of
Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:
Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options
Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives
to Plastic
Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles
Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous
Potential
Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift
towards Eco-friendly Bottles
Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the
Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018
Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2018
Ban on Bottled Water
Innovations & Advancements in Ecofriendly Bottles Space
Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products
Range
Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for
Making Water Bottles
Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine
Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype
Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits
Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles
Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle
For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants
VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle
Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle
Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt
Water
Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle
Lifeway?s Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene
NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles
Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention
Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle
Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polylactic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellulose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cellulose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellulose by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Starch by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Starch by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Soluble Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Water Soluble Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Soluble Polymers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bio-derived Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Bio-derived Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-derived
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyhydroxyalkanoates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Polyhydroxyalkanoates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyhydroxyalkanoates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mineral Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Mineral Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-alcoholic Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Non-alcoholic Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic Beverages
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Household Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Eco Friendly Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polylactic
Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived
Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral
Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers,
Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Eco Friendly Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polylactic
Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived
Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral
Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Eco Friendly Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polylactic
Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived
Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral
Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Eco Friendly Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers,
Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Eco Friendly Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers,
Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Eco Friendly Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eco Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers,
Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eco Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water,
Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polylactic
Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived
Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral
Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Eco Friendly Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose,
Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene,
Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble
Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic
Co-polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polylactic
Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived
Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters,
Polyhydroxyalkanoates and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eco
Friendly Bottles by Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic
Beverages, Household Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household
Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eco Friendly Bottles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral
Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Household Products and Other
