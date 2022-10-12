D2K Traffic Partners With Calvert Street Capital Partners to Accelerate Its Growth

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2K Traffic Safety, Inc. ("D2K", or "the Company"), a leading provider of traffic safety services to the Chicagoland area and surrounding states, announces its partnership with Calvert Street Capital Partners ("Calvert Street"). Calvert's investment enables D2K to expand their market reach and bring unparalleled traffic control services to their customers. Mark Long, President, commented on the deal by saying, "The Company is at an inflection point where partnering with Calvert Street to support the Company's growth plan makes a lot of sense."

Devvon Holst Clay and Meagan Long founded D2K in 2013, and Mark Long joined one year later. Together with Kathi Holst, an industry veteran, these executives successfully built the Company into a prominent competitor focused on traffic control, pavement marking and flagging. The Company prides itself on its people-oriented culture, safety record and outstanding service to its customers. The Holsts and the Longs will remain at the helm and continue to build upon the foundation they have spent the last nine years developing, serving their clients throughout the Chicagoland area and other strategic markets in the Midwest.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Calvert's team. There is no doubt in our minds that this was the right move for our business' next step. We will be able to expand our line of services offered as well as our footprint. We couldn't have gotten this far without our loyal customers and our dedicated, top-notch employees. It's to them we truly owe a thank you, and we cannot wait for them to take on this next growth opportunity with us," said Devvon Holst Clay.

ABOUT D2K TRAFFIC SAFETY, INC.

D2K Traffic Safety is an industrial service business specializing in traffic safety services including traffic control, pavement marking, signing and flagging. D2K's primary customers include heavy-highway contractors, municipalities, utility firms and contractors, airports and developers in the Chicagoland area. Since its inception in 2013, D2K has used a solutions-based approach to deliver high-quality services to its customers with a focus first on safety.

ABOUT CALVERT STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Calvert Street is a lower-middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, Maryland. Our firm consists of experienced professionals pursuing two distinct investment strategies: (i) control equity investments (through Calvert Street) and (ii) mezzanine investments (through Parkway Capital). Our control equity team utilizes a research-driven approach to identify attractive businesses providing critical services to the industrial and commercial sectors. Since our inception in 1995, Calvert Street has partnered with talented managers to drive profitable growth and organizational transformation. Calvert Street's investment professionals have invested in over 120 companies representing cumulative transaction values in excess of $1.5 billion. More information can be found on our website (www.cscp.com).

