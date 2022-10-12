Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market is Poised to Grow at USD 6,245.81 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Insights

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The Pancreatic Cancer Treatment market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment industry. This market report makes use of the most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analyzing, and estimating market data. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. The Pancreatic Cancer Treatment report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pancreatic cancer treatment market was valued at USD 2,236.17 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6,245.81 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.70% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

When uncontrolled cell development in a region of the pancreas occurs, pancreatic cancer develops. Jaundice and abdominal pain are common symptoms, but they may not show up until later in the disease's progression. The pancreas is in the back of the belly, near the gallbladder, behind the stomach. It is made up of glands that produce hormones and enzymes, including insulin. Pancreatic cancer is rarely discovered in its earliest stages, when it is most treatable. This is because it frequently does not manifest symptoms until it has progressed to other organs. The disease's severity determines treatment choices for pancreatic cancer. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these treatments are all possible options.

In recent years, the pancreatic cancer treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancer in the United States, as per the American Cancer Society (ACS). The American Cancer Society estimates that 60,430 persons were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021. Because pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect, it is frequently discovered only after it has progressed to an advanced stage. Jaundice and weight loss are two symptoms of pancreatic cancer. Diabetes and exposure to some toxins are both risk factors. The type of treatment depends on the tumor's size and location and whether it has spread to other parts of the body.

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the pancreatic cancer treatment market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the pancreatic cancer treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Zydus Cadila (India)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc (US)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Recent Development

In January 2022, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted orphan drug designation to multitargeted T-cell therapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. MT-601 (Marker Therapeutics) is an autologous, nongene-edited T-cell treatment made up of cytotoxic T lymphocyte lines that attack cancer cells' surface proteins PRAME, SSX2, MAGEA4, NY-ESO-1, and Survivin.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

Market Dynamics: Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

Increasing prevalence of cancer

The rising prevalence of cancer is estimated to enhance the market's growth. BRCA2 gene mutation, Lynch syndrome, and familial atypical mole-malignant melanoma (FAMMM) syndrome are types of genetic abnormalities that might raise cancer risk in the family. The rising incidences of diabetes and obesity will increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, hence influencing the market dynamics.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of pancreatic cancer treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Growing number of geriatric population

The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market's expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems, geriatrics are more susceptible to get pancreatic cancer treatment, further estimated to enhance the market's growth rate.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and advancements in molecular biology will expand the pancreatic cancer treatment market. Additionally, increasing addiction to smoking and growing tobacco consumption will result in expanding the pancreatic cancer treatment market.

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with the consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Key Industry Segmentation: Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Others

Diagnosis

Blood Test

Biopsy

Imaging Tests

Ultrasound

Computerized tomography (CT) scans

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Positron emission tomography (PET) scans

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

The countries covered in the pancreatic cancer treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the pancreatic cancer treatment market because of the rising cases of pancreatic cancer in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing level of disposable income in this region. Also, the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Treatment Type Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Diagnosis Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market, By End-Users Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Region Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

