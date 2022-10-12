Global Water Testing and Analysis Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Testing and Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799951/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Water Testing and Analysis Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Water Testing and Analysis estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbidity Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $858.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

- The Water Testing and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$858.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$883.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$597.7 Million by the year 2027.

- pH Meters Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

- In the global pH Meters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$812.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 191 Featured)

ABB Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc

ALS Limited

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Global Treat, Inc.

Hach Company

Honeywell International Inc

Horiba, Ltd.

Humas Co., Ltd.

Intertek Group plc

Mettler-Toledo International Inc

SGS SA

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Tintometer GmbH

TUV SUD





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799951/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

?Stagflation? & An Imminent Recession: Latest Challenges in the

Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022

EXHIBIT 1: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth

Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing

Clean and Safe Water

Pandemic Highlights the Significance of Access to Clean and

Safe Water

Implications for Myriad Aspects of Water Industry & Water Testing

COVID-19 Virus & Pandemic Response: Water Quality Concerns Pave

Way for Water Testing

Wastewater Testing Emerges as a New Approach to Monitor

Progress of COVID-19 Pandemic

Promising Outlook for Wastewater-Based Epidemiology

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Water Testing and Analysis Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

111 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Water Testing: Assessing Water Quality for Safety & Compliance

Deep Dive into Water Testing & Analysis for Key Parameters

World Water Resources: A Primer

EXHIBIT 3: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water

Quality

EXHIBIT 4: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

EXHIBIT 5: World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by

Sources of Fresh Water

EXHIBIT 6: Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country -

US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi

Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic

Meters)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic

Kilometers)

Looming Water Crisis Spells Opportunities for Water Quality

Testing Industry

World Water Crisis Facts

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Quality

Testing and Analysis

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market, Developing Regions to

Grow Faster

Water Quality Monitoring: Different Strategies and Implications

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Being Perpetual Expenditure, Water Makes Quality Testing a

Smart Investment Option

Water Testing Makes a Splash in Industrial & Commercial

Application Domains

Regulatory Advances Unleash Big Opportunity for Water Treatment &

Quality Testing

Rise in Demand for Packaged and Processed Food Elevate the

Demand for Water Testing Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand

for Water Quality Monitoring Devices

EXHIBIT 9: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2022, 2030, 2050

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes Driving the Demand for

Water Testing and Analysis

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Technology Trends to Watch-for in Water Quality Industry

Smart Solutions for Water Quality Management Gain Popularity

Emerging Solutions to Tackle Challenges with Water Quality

Monitoring Instruments

Robust Systems to Cut Repair & Maintenance Costs

Flexible Platforms for Future Needs

Smart Sensors for Data Quality

Enhanced Efficiency

Researchers Bet on Remote Sensing Data for Targeted Well Water

Testing after Floods

Rise in Need for Data-Driven Rapid Testing

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Integration of AI and Ml Drive Instrumentation Capabilities

Portable, Smartphone Connected Device Fuels Demand for Water

Testing

Growing Bottled Water Demand Benefits Water Testing

EXHIBIT 12: Global Bottled Water Market: 2020-2027

EXHIBIT 13: Per Capita Consumption of Bottled Water in the US:

2015-2022

EXHIBIT 14: Top Countries by Per Capita Consumption of Bottled

Water (in Gallons): 2021

Rise in Waterborne Diseases Upscales the Need for Water Quality

Testing

EXHIBIT 15: Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water

Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

EXHIBIT 16: Percentage Risk of Death From Unsafe Water in

Select Countries

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

EXHIBIT 17: Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 18: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees

Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Dissolved Gas Sensors Gain Demand Amid Environmental Concerns

Water Testing: An Integral Part of Pharmaceutical Industry

Contamination Concerns Accentuate Need for Water Testing

Primary Components of Pharmaceutical Water Testing to Alleviate

Contamination Issues

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and

Water for Injection

Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use

of Reclaimed Water, Benefitting the Demand for Testing Systems

EXHIBIT 19: Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 20: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020 through 2027

Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth

of Global Ultrapure Water Industry

EXHIBIT 21: Global Distribution of Semiconductor Manufacturing

Capacity (In %) for Years 2000 and 2020

EXHIBIT 22: Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017

to 2023

Market to Benefit from Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers

Automation Gains Momentum in Water Testing Labs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Water Testing and Analysis Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Testing and Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toc

Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Toc Analyzers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Toc Analyzers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turbidity Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Turbidity Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Turbidity Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PH

Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for PH Meters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for PH Meters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conductivity Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Conductivity Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Conductivity Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Laboratories by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Environment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Environment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Water Testing and Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity

Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity

Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis by

Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved

Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories, Industrial,

Government Buildings, Environment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis by

Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings,

Environment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers,

Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers,

Conductivity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters,

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories,

Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government

Buildings, Environment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Water Testing and Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers,

Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers,

Conductivity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters,

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories,

Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government

Buildings, Environment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Water Testing and Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers,

Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers,

Conductivity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters,

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories,

Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government

Buildings, Environment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Water Testing and Analysis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers,

Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers,

Conductivity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters,

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories,

Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government

Buildings, Environment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers,

Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers,

Conductivity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters,

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories,

Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government

Buildings, Environment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers,

Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers,

Conductivity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH

Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories,

Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government

Buildings, Environment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers,

Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers,

Conductivity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters,

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories,

Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis

by Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government

Buildings, Environment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and

Analysis by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings, Environment

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Testing and Analysis by Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity

Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity

Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis by

Product - Toc Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved

Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and Analysis

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Toc

Analyzers, Turbidity Meters, PH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen

Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors and Other Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Testing and Analysis by Application - Laboratories, Industrial,

Government Buildings, Environment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Water Testing and Analysis by

Application - Laboratories, Industrial, Government Buildings,

Environment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Testing and Analysis

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799951/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________