Global Water Testing and Analysis Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Water Testing and Analysis estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbidity Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $858.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Water Testing and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$858.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$883.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$597.7 Million by the year 2027.
- pH Meters Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
- In the global pH Meters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$812.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799951/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
?Stagflation? & An Imminent Recession: Latest Challenges in the
Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022
EXHIBIT 1: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty
Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth
Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing
Clean and Safe Water
Pandemic Highlights the Significance of Access to Clean and
Safe Water
Implications for Myriad Aspects of Water Industry & Water Testing
COVID-19 Virus & Pandemic Response: Water Quality Concerns Pave
Way for Water Testing
Wastewater Testing Emerges as a New Approach to Monitor
Progress of COVID-19 Pandemic
Promising Outlook for Wastewater-Based Epidemiology
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Water Testing and Analysis Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
111 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Water Testing: Assessing Water Quality for Safety & Compliance
Deep Dive into Water Testing & Analysis for Key Parameters
World Water Resources: A Primer
EXHIBIT 3: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water
Quality
EXHIBIT 4: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
EXHIBIT 5: World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by
Sources of Fresh Water
EXHIBIT 6: Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country -
US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi
Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic
Meters)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic
Kilometers)
Looming Water Crisis Spells Opportunities for Water Quality
Testing Industry
World Water Crisis Facts
Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Quality
Testing and Analysis
Market Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate the Market, Developing Regions to
Grow Faster
Water Quality Monitoring: Different Strategies and Implications
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Being Perpetual Expenditure, Water Makes Quality Testing a
Smart Investment Option
Water Testing Makes a Splash in Industrial & Commercial
Application Domains
Regulatory Advances Unleash Big Opportunity for Water Treatment &
Quality Testing
Rise in Demand for Packaged and Processed Food Elevate the
Demand for Water Testing Solutions
EXHIBIT 8: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand
for Water Quality Monitoring Devices
EXHIBIT 9: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2022, 2030, 2050
Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes Driving the Demand for
Water Testing and Analysis
EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Technology Trends to Watch-for in Water Quality Industry
Smart Solutions for Water Quality Management Gain Popularity
Emerging Solutions to Tackle Challenges with Water Quality
Monitoring Instruments
Robust Systems to Cut Repair & Maintenance Costs
Flexible Platforms for Future Needs
Smart Sensors for Data Quality
Enhanced Efficiency
Researchers Bet on Remote Sensing Data for Targeted Well Water
Testing after Floods
Rise in Need for Data-Driven Rapid Testing
Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster
Integration of AI and Ml Drive Instrumentation Capabilities
Portable, Smartphone Connected Device Fuels Demand for Water
Testing
Growing Bottled Water Demand Benefits Water Testing
EXHIBIT 12: Global Bottled Water Market: 2020-2027
EXHIBIT 13: Per Capita Consumption of Bottled Water in the US:
2015-2022
EXHIBIT 14: Top Countries by Per Capita Consumption of Bottled
Water (in Gallons): 2021
Rise in Waterborne Diseases Upscales the Need for Water Quality
Testing
EXHIBIT 15: Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water
Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
EXHIBIT 16: Percentage Risk of Death From Unsafe Water in
Select Countries
Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption
EXHIBIT 17: Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 18: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees
Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Dissolved Gas Sensors Gain Demand Amid Environmental Concerns
Water Testing: An Integral Part of Pharmaceutical Industry
Contamination Concerns Accentuate Need for Water Testing
Primary Components of Pharmaceutical Water Testing to Alleviate
Contamination Issues
Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and
Water for Injection
Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand
Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use
of Reclaimed Water, Benefitting the Demand for Testing Systems
EXHIBIT 19: Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024
Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
EXHIBIT 20: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth
of Global Ultrapure Water Industry
EXHIBIT 21: Global Distribution of Semiconductor Manufacturing
Capacity (In %) for Years 2000 and 2020
EXHIBIT 22: Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017
to 2023
Market to Benefit from Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers
Automation Gains Momentum in Water Testing Labs
Global Water Testing and Analysis Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
