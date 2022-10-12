Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799925/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Viral Vector Manufacturing estimated at US$450.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retroviral Vectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$547.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adenoviral Vectors segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $265.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR
- The Viral Vector Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$265.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.Adeno-associated Viral Vectors Segment to Record 19.8% CAGR
- In the global Adeno-associated Viral Vectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$316.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
With Viral Vector-based Vaccines Used for COVID-19 in
Development, Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Poised to
Benefit
An Introduction to Viral Vector Manufacturing
Applications of Viral Vectors
Types of Viral Vectors
Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Prospects & Outlook
Competition
COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Pressure on Already Constrained Viral
Vector Manufacturing Capacity
A Glance at Select Investments in Expanding Viral Vector
Manufacturing Capacity
Recent Market Activity
Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders &
Cancers Drives Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-
2025) & (2045-2050)
Gene Therapy Emerges as a Major Therapeutic Approach for
Inheritable and Acquired Diseases, Spurring Market Prospects
Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
Viral Vectors Lead the Gene Therapy Market
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene
Therapy
Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increased Interest for Gene Therapy
Funding Support for Gene Therapy Development Presents Market
Opportunities
Complexity in Viral Vector Production for Gene therapies
Amidst Rising Cancer Incidence, Focus on Viral Vector-based
Gene Therapies to Boost Market
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
Engineered and Natural Oncolytic Viral Vectors: A Key
Development in Viral Vector-based Cancer Therapy
Growing Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases Drives Focus onto
Vector Viral-based Therapies & Vaccines
Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under
Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in
Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below
5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children
Below 5 Years (in %)
Rising Significance of Viral Vectors in New Vaccine Development
Adenovirus-based Vaccines: Evolution Over the Years
Viral Vector Emerges as a Next-Gen Platform for COVID-19
Vaccines Development
Rush to Develop and Rollout COVID-19 Vaccines Boosts Prospects
for Viral Vector Manufacturing
COVID-19 Vaccines Under Development
Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology
Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies
Replicating and Non-Replicating Viral Vector-Based Vaccines
Non-Replicating Viral vector Vaccine in Clinical Development:
As on December 2nd, 2020
Replicating Viral vector Vaccine Candidate in Clinical
Development: As on December 2nd, 2020
Adenoviral Vectors: Frontrunners of New Vaccine for COVID-19
Vaccines for COVID-19 Confronts Logistic Obstacles to Overcome
Market to Benefit from the Emergence of New Technologies to
Manufacture Viral Vectors
New Trends for Optimizing Workflow Using Viral Vectors
Production Workflow & Viral Vectors
Closed-System-Adherent Culture of Cells: Recent Advances
Limitations in Viral Vector Manufacturing Impact Market
Innovations & Collaborations: Essential to Resolve Challenges
Facing Large-Scale GMP Viral Vector Manufacturing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
