Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Viral Vector Manufacturing estimated at US$450.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retroviral Vectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$547.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adenoviral Vectors segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $265.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR

- The Viral Vector Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$265.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.Adeno-associated Viral Vectors Segment to Record 19.8% CAGR

- In the global Adeno-associated Viral Vectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$316.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured)

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

BioNTech IMFS GmbH

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

FinVector Oy

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genelux Corporation

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Lonza Group AG

MaxCyte, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novasep Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Sirion-Biotech GmbH

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vector Biolabs

Vigene Biosciences, Inc.

Virovek, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

With Viral Vector-based Vaccines Used for COVID-19 in

Development, Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Poised to

Benefit

An Introduction to Viral Vector Manufacturing

Applications of Viral Vectors

Types of Viral Vectors

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Prospects & Outlook

Competition

COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Pressure on Already Constrained Viral

Vector Manufacturing Capacity

A Glance at Select Investments in Expanding Viral Vector

Manufacturing Capacity

Recent Market Activity

Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders &

Cancers Drives Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-

2025) & (2045-2050)

Gene Therapy Emerges as a Major Therapeutic Approach for

Inheritable and Acquired Diseases, Spurring Market Prospects

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Viral Vectors Lead the Gene Therapy Market

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene

Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increased Interest for Gene Therapy

Funding Support for Gene Therapy Development Presents Market

Opportunities

Complexity in Viral Vector Production for Gene therapies

Amidst Rising Cancer Incidence, Focus on Viral Vector-based

Gene Therapies to Boost Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2018

Engineered and Natural Oncolytic Viral Vectors: A Key

Development in Viral Vector-based Cancer Therapy

Growing Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases Drives Focus onto

Vector Viral-based Therapies & Vaccines

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under

Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in

Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below

5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children

Below 5 Years (in %)

Rising Significance of Viral Vectors in New Vaccine Development

Adenovirus-based Vaccines: Evolution Over the Years

Viral Vector Emerges as a Next-Gen Platform for COVID-19

Vaccines Development

Rush to Develop and Rollout COVID-19 Vaccines Boosts Prospects

for Viral Vector Manufacturing

COVID-19 Vaccines Under Development

Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies

Replicating and Non-Replicating Viral Vector-Based Vaccines

Non-Replicating Viral vector Vaccine in Clinical Development:

As on December 2nd, 2020

Replicating Viral vector Vaccine Candidate in Clinical

Development: As on December 2nd, 2020

Adenoviral Vectors: Frontrunners of New Vaccine for COVID-19

Vaccines for COVID-19 Confronts Logistic Obstacles to Overcome

Market to Benefit from the Emergence of New Technologies to

Manufacture Viral Vectors

New Trends for Optimizing Workflow Using Viral Vectors

Production Workflow & Viral Vectors

Closed-System-Adherent Culture of Cells: Recent Advances

Limitations in Viral Vector Manufacturing Impact Market

Innovations & Collaborations: Essential to Resolve Challenges

Facing Large-Scale GMP Viral Vector Manufacturing



