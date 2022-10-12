New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW



Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underwater Acoustic Communication estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acoustic Modem segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR

- The Underwater Acoustic Communication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$423.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.Other Interface Platforms Segment to Record 8.9% CAGR

- In the global Other Interface Platforms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$145.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

Aquatec Group Ltd.

BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.

Dspcomm (Thailand)

EvoLogics GmbH

Gavial Holdings, Inc.

Hydroacoustics, Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime

LinkQuest Inc.

Mistral Security Inc.

Nortek Security & Control LLC

Sonardyne International LTD

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Derails the Momentum in Underwater Acoustic

Communication Market

Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term

Prospects Remain Optimistic

Impact of Pandemic on Underwater Sound Levels

Established Image as a Robust Platform for Sending & Receiving

Messages Below the Water to Sustain Momentum in the Long-Term

A Note on Modulation Methods

Key Principles of Underwater Acoustic Communication

Major Factors Impacting Underwater Acoustic Communication

Types of Underwater Wireless Sensor Network Routing Topologies

Key Applications and End-Uses of Underwater Wireless Sensor

Network Technology

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Application

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate

Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography, and Other Applications

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by End-Use:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &

Development, and Marine

Analysis by Interface Type

Acoustic Modem: Largest & Fastest Growing Interface Type

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Interface

Platform (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem, and Other Interface

Platforms

Sensor Interface Solutions Remain Relevant

While Developed Regions Constitute Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Region (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Underwater Acoustic Communication: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Resort to M&A, Collaborations & Product Innovations to

Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Underwater Acoustic Communication - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scientific Research & Development: Major End-Use Segment

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Oil & Gas

Sector to Remain a Core Consumer

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2021

Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide E&P Capital Spending by

Region and Type of Company for 2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of

Company (2017-2019)

Critical Importance of Underwater Communication in Offshore

Environments Augurs Well for Future Growth

Acoustic Communication Streamlines Seismic Refraction &

Reflection Techniques

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2020

Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,

and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and

2019

Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Military & Defense Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector

Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$ Million:

(2011-2019)

Active as well as Passive Acoustic Devices Remain Relevant in

Military Systems

Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well

Disruptions in Military Training and Defense Budget Cuts Amidst

the Pandemic

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop

Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the

Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &

November 2020

Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021

and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Emergence of Environment Monitoring as Mainstream Concept

Enthuses Market

Underwater Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Climate

Recording Applications

Oceanography: Niche Application Segment

Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects

Acoustic Communication Comes to Fore to Streamline Pollution

Monitoring Programs

Robust Demand for Short- and Medium-Range Devices

Acoustic Communication Steps In to Simplify Harbor Monitoring

Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Navigating Ships,

Submersibles, & Oceanographic Equipment

Rain Gauging Made Effective with Acoustic Communication Devices

Acoustic Devices Enable Effective Communication between Scuba

Divers

Recent Technological Developments in Underwater Acoustic

Communication

Issues & Challenges

Limited Data Transmission Speed

Limited Frequency Band



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

