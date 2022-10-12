Powering the hybrid Canadian workplace: Rogers Business Offers Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global first, Rogers Business has announced the next phase of its Microsoft strategic alliance with the launch of Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile in Canada (previously known as Operator Connect Mobile), a seamless solution to integrate mobile devices with Microsoft Teams for easier calling and collaboration, from anywhere. Rogers Business is once again the first operator to offer Canadians the latest in hybrid work solutions from Microsoft, after launching Operator Connect last year as the exclusive Canadian provider.

“Rogers with Microsoft is bringing the power of truly productive mobility to Canadian businesses, allowing employees to work from the office, from home, or on-the-go, without any compromise,” said Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business. “Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile is our next step in revolutionizing the hybrid workplace, increasing mobile flexibility, and transforming enterprise infrastructure. We are proud to be the first operator globally and the first Canadian provider to exclusively offer businesses this new integrated Microsoft solution.”

As the future of the workplace evolves, nearly 70% of Canadian organizations are redesigning their solutions and processes to build out a hybrid workforce, keeping teams fully productive and connected no matter their location [1]. Today, more than 270 million people rely on Teams for hybrid work [2] and by 2023, business resiliency will be a top driver of agile hybrid work models and digital transformation [3].

“Hybrid work represents the biggest shift to how we work in our generation, and it requires a new operating model, spanning people, places, and processes,” said Chris Barry, President, Microsoft Canada. “Through our strategic alliance with Rogers, and with the launch of Teams Phone Mobile in Canada, we are delivering on that model by bringing new tools to Canadians that enable rich communication and collaboration – no matter where you choose to work.”

As 73% of employees want flexible remote work options [4], it is critical for Canadian businesses to accelerate the digitization of the workplace, fostering business resiliency, attracting top talent, and providing employees with secure access regardless of device location. With heightened demand for integrated and secure solutions, Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile remedies siloed experiences for employees and customers while minimizing costs and security risks for business owners.

Benefits for Canadian businesses with Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile:

One number. Anywhere access: Rogers Business for Microsoft Teams enables anywhere access to Microsoft Teams capabilities, all via a single business number across devices – even IP enabled desktop phones

Make and receive calls from smartphones or on Teams, all with a single business number

Make and receive calls from smartphones or on Teams, all with a single business number Flexibility to work from anywhere: Uplift calls to Teams on any device, without dropping calls, losing context or business presence

Uplift calls to Teams on any device, without dropping calls, losing context or business presence Reduces costs: Trim expenses on redundant fixed-lined services, hardware, and support

Rogers award-winning 5G connectivity powered by Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure offers Canadian employees and businesses a rich environment of collaboration with adaptive, resilient tools for the workplace of the future. To learn more, visit rogers.com/TeamsPhoneMobile.

