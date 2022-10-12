Global Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799811/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tissue Diagnostics estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Tissue Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$565 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tissue Diagnostics Market: Prelude
Immunohistochemistry Emerges as the Major Tissue Diagnostic Test
Breast Cancer Leads the Application Market for Tissue Diagnostics
Hospitals Represent the Leading End-Use Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth
Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industries
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Tissue Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Tissue
Diagnostics
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
Global Number of New Cancer Cases (in Million) in Men by Cancer
Site: 2018
Global Number of New Cancer Deaths (in Million) in Men by
Cancer Site: 2018
Global Number of New Cancer Cases (in Million) in Women by
Cancer Site: 2018
Global Number of New Cancer Deaths (in Million) in Women by
Cancer Site: 2018
Aging Population and Changing Lifestyles Drive Cancer
Incidence, Fueling Prospects for Tissue Diagnostics Market
Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals
(in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total Population
by Region for 2019 and 2030
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019
Increasing Healthcare Spending Levels Augur Well for the Market
Global Healthcare Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018-2022
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Countries for
the Year 2019
Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine: An Opportunity
for Tissue Diagnostics Market
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019 and 2024
Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting
Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs
Sustained Advancements in Tissue Diagnostics Space Fuel Market
Prospects
Market Poised to Benefit from Digitalization of Tissue
Diagnostic Techniques & Automated Tissue Diagnostic Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunohistochemistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for in
Situ Hybridization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for in Situ Hybridization by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for in Situ Hybridization
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Staining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Special Staining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Special Staining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Pathology & Workflow by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Digital Pathology &
Workflow by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Pathology &
Workflow by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharma Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma Companies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tissue Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by Product -
Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ
Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use -
Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in
Situ Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies,
Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tissue Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in
Situ Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies,
Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tissue Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in
Situ Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies,
Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tissue Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in
Situ Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies,
Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tissue Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in
Situ Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies,
Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tissue Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in
Situ Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies,
Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in
Situ Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies,
Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tissue Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Diagnostics by Product - Consumables and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by Product -
Consumables and Instruments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Diagnostics by Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ
Hybridization, Special Staining and Digital Pathology &
Workflow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization,
Special Staining and Digital Pathology & Workflow Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining
and Digital Pathology & Workflow for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Tissue Diagnostics by End-Use -
Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
