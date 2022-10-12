Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute First in Palm Beach County To Offer Targeted Radioligand Therapy for Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute locations in Palm Beach County are now offering Pluvicto ™, the first targeted radioligand therapy (RLT) approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to treat an advanced cancer called prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA-positive mCRPC). This therapy is now available to eligible adult males whose prostate cancer has spread (metastasized) to other parts of the body.

Pluvicto ™, developed by pharmaceutical company Novartis, combines a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle) which is infused into the bloodstream intravenously. A targeted agent in the medicine locates the cancer in the body and delivers a microscopic amount of radiation directly to the tumor cells, killing or damaging them with minimal harm to surrounding healthy tissue. The full treatment is given as six separate infusions, six weeks apart.

“Metastatic prostate cancer typically has a five-year survival rate of less than 30%,” notes Michael Diaz, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. “This PSMA treatment has been shown to significantly improve survival rates for patients who have had limited success with other therapies, including surgery, hormone treatment and/or radiation.”

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “We at FCS are pleased to be the first in Palm Beach County to offer Pluvicto™, further expanding our commitment to providing our patients with the most advanced and promising precision medicine options.”

“My colleagues and I at FCS are dedicated to providing highly sophisticated, evidence-based therapies to treat prostate cancer,” said Daniel L. Spitz, MD, FACP, who provides care to patients at FCS locations in West Palm Beach and Wellington North. “As a leader in clinical trial research, including the types that contributed to the development of Pluvicto™, we are contributing to increasing levels of cancer survivorship.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men and a leading cause of cancer deaths in Florida as reported by the National Cancer Institute. One in nine men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Jeff Esham, MBA, RT, (R)(T), FCS Vice President of Radiation & Radiation Oncology, said, “With our state-of-the-art capabilities, our expert team is well prepared to provide this exciting new therapy to patients in Palm Beach County and soon, to patients across our statewide network.” Esham added that this therapy is available to eligible patients with Medicare coverage only at this time.

