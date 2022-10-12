Global Temporary Power Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temporary Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Temporary Power Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Temporary Power estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
- The Temporary Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$875.8 Million by the year 2027.
- Other Fuel Types Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
- In the global Other Fuel Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$398.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)
Aggreko Ltd.
APR Energy
Ashtead Group Plc.
Atlas Copco AB
Caterpillar, Inc.
Cummins, Inc.
Diamond Environmental Services LLC
Herc Rentals, Inc.
Kohler Co.
Rental Solutions & Services LLC
Smart Energy Solutions
Speedy Hire Plc
Temp-Power, Inc.
Trinity Power Rentals, Inc.
United Rentals, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases
Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems
Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power
Temporary Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels
Demand for Temporary Power Systems
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of
Affected Firms
Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus
onto Temporary Power Systems
Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand
Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence
of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations
As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow,
Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions
Number of Trade Shows and Conferences by Select Countries
Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2023
and 2025
Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of
Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and
2018-2023
Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities
Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global
Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources
Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary
Power Market
Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D
Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and
2030-2040
Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power
Supply during Emergencies
Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions
Restrain Market Growth
Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth
World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,
USA, and Others
Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies
Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for
Ensuring Power Supply during Outages
Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent
Downtime
Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing
Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions
Innovations Steer Growth Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
