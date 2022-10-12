Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027. Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

- The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$488.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured)

3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GrupA Medikal Ltd.

Guardian

Medica Europe BV

Medline Industries, LP

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Priontex





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

Pandemic-Led focus on Personal Protection Enhances Importance

of Surgical Gowns and Drapes

Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gowns &

Drapes

EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category

Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes

and Gowns

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns

EXHIBIT 3: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

EXHIBIT 4: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection:

(CLABSI) SIR in US Hospitals: 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 5: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the

Period 2014-2020

Need to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand

for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

EXHIBIT 6: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in

Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

EXHIBIT 7: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among

Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical

Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections

Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 11: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

EXHIBIT 12: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel

Demand for Surgical Drapes

EXHIBIT 14: Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare

Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Surgical

Gowns & Drapes

EXHIBIT 16: Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive

Need for Surgical Gowns and Drapes

EXHIBIT 17: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 18: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles

Development of Novel Fabrics Presents Growth Opportunities for

the Surgical Gowns & Drapes Market

Surgical Gowns Emerge as a Critical PPE Amidst the Pandemic Crisis

Differences in Neck Closures, Cuffs, Sleeves, Seams: Addressing

Varied Requirements

Fabric Usage in Surgical Gowns

Reusable and Disposable Gowns

Knitted Fabrics-Based Surgical Garments Offer Better Comfort

and Protection

Evaluation of Materials Used for Manufacturing Surgical Drapes

and Gowns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

