Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027. Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$488.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured)
3M Company
Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
Cardinal Health, Inc.
GrupA Medikal Ltd.
Guardian
Medica Europe BV
Medline Industries, LP
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health
PAUL HARTMANN AG
Priontex
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
Pandemic-Led focus on Personal Protection Enhances Importance
of Surgical Gowns and Drapes
Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gowns &
Drapes
EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown
Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare
Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category
Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook
High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns
Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes
and Gowns
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
EXHIBIT 4: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection:
(CLABSI) SIR in US Hospitals: 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 5: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the
Period 2014-2020
Need to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand
for Surgical Gowns & Drapes
EXHIBIT 6: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in
Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
EXHIBIT 7: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among
Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical
Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections
Fuels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 11: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)
EXHIBIT 12: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021
Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
EXHIBIT 13: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)
Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel
Demand for Surgical Drapes
EXHIBIT 14: Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare
Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Surgical
Gowns & Drapes
EXHIBIT 16: Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive
Need for Surgical Gowns and Drapes
EXHIBIT 17: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 18: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles
Development of Novel Fabrics Presents Growth Opportunities for
the Surgical Gowns & Drapes Market
Surgical Gowns Emerge as a Critical PPE Amidst the Pandemic Crisis
Differences in Neck Closures, Cuffs, Sleeves, Seams: Addressing
Varied Requirements
Fabric Usage in Surgical Gowns
Reusable and Disposable Gowns
Knitted Fabrics-Based Surgical Garments Offer Better Comfort
and Protection
Evaluation of Materials Used for Manufacturing Surgical Drapes
and Gowns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical Drapes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gowns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical Gowns by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gowns by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reusable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by
Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Surgical
Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by
Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by
Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Surgical
Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by
Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and
Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW