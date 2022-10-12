Nearly 1,000 health providers urge PM Trudeau to deliver on regularization promise

OTTAWA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a detailed open letter, signed onto by the Decent Work and Health Network and released by Health for All Network, nearly a thousand health workers across Canada are prescribing permanent resident status for all to save lives. The letter comes a few days before the ten-month mark since Prime Minister Trudeau promised to create a regularization plan that would provide permanent residence to undocumented and temporary immigrants.



Ontario family physician, Dr. Vanessa Redditt, one of signatories says, “Without secure immigration status, many migrants are denied basic rights and essential services, with extremely damaging impacts on their health and well-being. We need to see immediate action from the federal government to fulfill their promise to ensure permanent residency for the 1.7 million migrants living and working in Canada with precarious, temporary, or no immigration status.”

The letter, also signed by organizations including Canadian Doctors for Medicare, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, National Union of Public and General Employees as well as the Manitoba, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and British Columbia Health Coalitions urges Prime Minister Trudeau to “consider the negative health impacts of precarious immigration status and ensure that no one is left behind. Ensuring equal rights and access for all migrants is critical for closing systemic gaps in health inequities.”

Yasmin Beydoun, a speech-language pathologist in Toronto, shares, “I have had patients with significant swallowing impairments leave the hospital without community follow-up because they had no status and therefore no health coverage. This is a huge health risk, if they can’t safely eat and drink, they are at a higher risk for choking, lung infections, and even malnutrition. These patients do not get the same access to care as citizens. Saving lives means ensuring permanent residency for all migrants, including undocumented people.”

Not only are migrants patients of health providers, they are healthcare workers themselves. Akinwumi Yemi is undocumented immigrant from Nigeria and member of Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, who has been working in the long-term care department of a public hospital near Kahnawake since 2018. He says, “I have been committed and dedicated since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, taking care of the elderly in Canada and putting the lives of my own family and loved ones at risk. I have no access to good and quality medical care and other opportunities because I am an undocumented immigrant. All we are asking for is equal rights and permanent residence for all without exception.”

The letter explains, “while all levels of government have responsibilities for the health, safety, and security of migrants, the federal government’s role in determining immigration status is critical, including through accords it has with individual provinces.” In addition to calling for immigration changes, letter signatories are also calling on provinces to provide healthcare for all regardless of immigration status.



A recent review of existing research in Canada confirmed that immigration status is a foundational determinant of health for people without status in Canada. Dr. Monika Dutt, a public health physician in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland & Labrador says, "Health providers are asking Prime Minister Trudeau to fix a historic wrong by delivering a comprehensive and inclusive regularization program.”

On October 16, 2022, health workers across Canada will join the Migrant Rights Network at actions at Cabinet Minister constituency offices demanding full and permanent immigration status for all immediately.

“Our patients cannot afford any more delays. Prime Minister Trudeau needs to move fast and ensure full and permanent immigration status for all migrants,” adds Dr. Dutt

About:

The Decent Work and Health Network is a coalition of health providers advocating for improving working conditions to help protect and promote the health of our patients. We are a group of doctors, nurses, health workers, and experts who have been leading voices for paid sick days as an urgent, evidence-based public health measure.

Health for All Network consists of members of the health community across Canada who support full and permanent immigration status as a way to improve individual and community health.