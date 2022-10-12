Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799725/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Ostomy Care Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ostomy Care Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $852 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

- The Stoma/Ostomy Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$852 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$453.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc.

Cymed

Hollister Inc.

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

Nu-Hope Laboratories

Perma-Type Company, Inc.

Salts Healthcare

Welland Medical Ltd





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799725/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare

Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on

Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 Impact on Ostomy Care

A Prelude to Ostomy Care Products

Ostomy Prevalence Worldwide (% Share) by Type of Stoma: 2020

Ostomy Prevalence among Young and Elderly Population by Stoma

Type: 2020

Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2020

Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post

COVID-19

Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of

Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer

Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment

Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags

Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient)

Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit

Fastest Growth Rate

Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances

Ostomy Appliance Usage by Appliance Type: 2020

Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share

Home Care Dominates the Market

Consistent Focus on Product Innovation Augments Market Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

COMPETITION

Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market

Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to

Coloplast

Coloplast Expands SenSura® Mio Range with New Ostomy Care Products

Brava Protective Seal

SELECT WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD

and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products

Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2020

Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2020

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics

Total Number of Adults in the US with Ulcerative Colitis or

Crohn’s Disease: 2015 to 2016

Annual Growth Rate of Crohn’s Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026

Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Select Ostomy Care Innovations

Alfred SmartBag

Ostoform Seal

SphinX

StomaLife

Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES®)

Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP)

SenSura Mio Concave System

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country:

2014 & 2025

Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase

Products’ Sales

Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets

Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products

Market Restraints

Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy

Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ostomy Care Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ostomy Care Bags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ostomy Care Bags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ostomy Care Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ostomy Care Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ostomy Care Accessories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product -

Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use -

Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Ostomy Bags Market Larger than the US

Market Analytics

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Ostomy Products Market: An Overview

Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product -

Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use -

Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy

Care Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care

by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy

Care by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care

by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy

Care by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stoma/Ostomy Care by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy

Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy

Care Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy

Care by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy

Care by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy

Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care

and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: India Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ostomy Care

Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care and

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stoma/Ostomy Care by Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy

Care Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Stoma/Ostomy Care by

Product - Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Stoma/Ostomy

Care by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ostomy Care Bags and Ostomy Care Accessories for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Stoma/Ostomy Care by End-Use - Home Care and Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________