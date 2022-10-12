New Blockchain Game, Genesis League Goals, Publishes Official Whitepaper to Eager Audience

USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis League Sports, the new sports gaming platform from Web3 development company Splinterlands, today released the official whitepaper for its Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) partnership game, Genesis League Goals (GLG).

The soccer-based project is the flagship title of the company’s extensive gaming interface which the company plans to expand in the coming months. Its main platform token, $GLX, will be interoperable between all eventual games under the banner of Genesis League Sports, and will also be airdropped to the company’s current Splinterlands user base who are staking $SPS, starting on October 25th.



The new whitepaper details the game’s roadmap, including information about its tokenomics system, gameplay, MLSPA player intersection, and the enhancements to gaming that will be made possible by the uniqueness of blockchain technology.



CEO Jesse “Aggroed” Reich sees the whitepaper’s release as a fruitful next step in bringing a growing audience to GLG, to the Splinterlands company, and, ultimately, into Web3.



“Our team has been working hard to develop the game’s entire ecosystem for months, and it’s exciting to see all of the pieces come together in our whitepaper to share with our growing audience,” he said. “We believe this whitepaper will be a critical piece in passing on our enthusiasm for our first game for Genesis League Sports. I hope everyone reads it–we have so much coming.”



Genesis League Goals is set to launch in 2023, with its pack presale going live on October 18th. For more information, visit goals.genesisleaguesports.com.

About Genesis League Sports

