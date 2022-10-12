Paubox Announces Nine Native Hawaiian Recipients of its 2022 College Scholarship Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine Native Hawaiian students were selected to this year’s Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship . The primary objective of the scholarship is to encourage Native Hawaiians to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Recurring in nature, the Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship awards recipients $1,000 per year until they graduate. Starting with a single recipient in 2019, there are now 22 concurrent scholarship recipients.



Paubox is a leading provider of HIPAA compliant communication and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations, including hospitals, medical practices, mental health facilities and other covered entities.

The 2022 scholarship winners are:

Kapaeloa Aki , a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Hawaii, now attending Brigham Young University–Hawaii majoring in computer science

Miranda Burigsay, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, now attending Creighton University majoring in nursing

Dylan Dinio, a graduate of Iolani School, now attending Northeastern University majoring in computer science and game design

Montana Lagat, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Hawaii, now attending Stanford University majoring in chemical engineering

Taylor Moniz, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, now attending Columbia University majoring in neuroscience

Bryan Pontanilla, a graduate of Maui High School, now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture

Allena Villanueva, a graduate of Punahou School, now attending the University of Southern California majoring in computer science

Harlee Wong, a graduate of Kapolei High School, now attending Chaminade University majoring in forensic science

, a graduate of Kapolei High School, now attending Chaminade University majoring in forensic science Shaley Yoshizu, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, now attending Penn State University–Harrisburg majoring in micro/human biology



“Congratulations to the 2022 class of Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients. They are joining an esteemed network of young professionals pursuing careers in STEM,” said Hoala Greevy, Founder CEO of Paubox. “It’s well documented there are economic barriers to education for many Native Hawaiians, and our scholarship aims to address this on two fronts. The first is recurring financial aid and the second is access to our expanding network of seasoned professionals in STEM.”

Scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 per year until they graduate from college (with a maximum of $5,000). For more information on this scholarship, visit https://www.paubox.com/kahikina-stem-scholarship/ .

