TranSystems Acquires California-Based Overland, Pacific & Cutler, LLC

Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires Overland, Pacific & Cutler, LLC (OPC), a real estate consulting firm pertaining to right-of-way and infrastructure.

Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., OPC has been delivering right-of-way and related services for more than 40 years for vital infrastructure projects that enhance quality of life. OPC has 11 offices across California, Arizona, Nevada and more recently in Texas and Washington, D.C., serving both public and private sector clients.

“The addition of OPC can assist us in expanding key right-of-way services to better meet our clients’ needs,” said TranSystems CEO Rick Morsches, PE. “There are great opportunities to combine and expand OPC and TranSystems’ services with our existing and future strategic clients across the country.”

OPC’s 120-person team will join the TranSystems national 1,400-person workforce. Recently joining TranSystems is North Carolina-based SEPI Engineering & Construction, Inc. in addition to Chicago-based OMEGA & Associates who joined TranSystems earlier in 2022.

“TranSystems’ national footprint and focus on the broader infrastructure and transportation markets will make an excellent platform for right of way, relocation, and utility coordination services growth,” said Brian Everett, OPC President and CEO. “We see great opportunities for our staff to expand their talents to a broader client base.”

Sentinel Capital Partners continues to team with TranSystems to expand its presence in the infrastructure industry.

About TranSystems

For more than 56 years, TranSystems has provided engineering and architectural planning, design and construction solutions to enhance the movement of goods and people across today’s integrated transportation infrastructure. Its professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the U.S. perform a broad range of services to all sectors of the transportation and federal marketplaces. Services are delivered throughout the asset life cycle, from concept through construction to long-term operations and maintenance. Learn more at www.transystems.com.