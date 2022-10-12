Westland Insurance acquires Arrow Insurance Agency, Emsland & Associates Insurance, and IBMG Canada

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance announced that it acquired Arrow Insurance Agency, Emsland & Associates Insurance, and IBMG Canada Inc. effective October 1. All three are P&C brokerages and represent Westland’s continued expansion across Canada.

Arrow Insurance is Westland’s first location in the BC city of Fort St. John and Emsland & Associates adds another location in Kamloops, BC.

IBMG Canada Inc. is a Toronto based brokerage and increases Westland’s presence in the strategically important Greater Toronto area.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Arrow Insurance, Emsland & Associates, and IBMG Canada to the Westland team,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & COO. “As we continue our growth journey across Canada, we feel privileged to join forces with these three outstanding brokerages, each of whom have tremendous leadership and passionate employees. We are looking forward to working with their respective teams to continue serving their communities and make a difference in the lives of their clients.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.