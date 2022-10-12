Debut Autobiography SPLENDID AGONY: CELEBRATING DYSLEXIA Illuminates the Many Complications Associated With the Dyslexic Mind

Charleston, SC, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splendid Agony: Celebrating Dyslexia is an informative, illuminating, and encouraging book that offers valuable insights for people with dyslexia, parents and teachers with dyslexia, and anyone who wants to know more about what it’s like to go through the American educational system with dyslexia. Full of applicable advice, powerful analogies, and personal stories, this book is by turns humorous and poignant, and it provides a fiercely hopeful perspective for anyone who is, teaches, or cares for a student with dyslexia.

About the Author:

T. Durant Fleming is a dyslexic writer, who, against all odds, secured multiple degrees and became a career educator with thousands of students under his care. As a career educator, Fleming has widely read dyslexia literature and has not found a similar text to his autobiographical Splendid Agony: Celebrating Dyslexia.

