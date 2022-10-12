BDev Ventures Announces Strategic Investment to Nickelytics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, announced a partnership with Nickelytics, a Techstars ‘20-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to launch hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the WinDifferent Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.

BDev Ventures seeks to invest in early stage B2B product and services companies that are operationally prepared to grow 3-5x over the next two years using the WinDifferent Growth Platform. The WinDifferent Growth Platform accelerated BairesDev into the fastest growing software development company in the world. The machine learning, revenue-generation platform has over 400 million buyers and gives BairesDev and BDev Ventures portfolio companies the ability to reach and sell to hundreds of thousands of companies. This directly increases the revenue and growth rate of companies that use it, which is the fastest way to increase enterprise value.

Nickelytics harnesses premium mobile assets such as gig economy vehicles, autonomous delivery robots, e-scooters, and electric vehicle charging networks to allow marketers to reach customers regardless of location. With the help of its analytics, companies can better comprehend their return on ad spend thanks to Nickelytics’ sophisticated attribution and digital retargeting capabilities.

“We are thrilled to receive the support of such ambitious and successful investors like BDev Ventures,” said Judah Longgrear, Co-Founder and CEO of Nickelytics. “While out-of-home advertising has seen strong growth, recent changes to iOS privacy has caused digital advertising to become less effective and more expensive. Brands are desperately looking for more efficient and affordable ways to reach their consumers. We’re confident that BDev Ventures will enable us to see rapid growth while allowing us to stay laser-focused on our strategic goals.”

“BDev Ventures provides tangible value to our partners, we are not passive capital,” said Matt Wilson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of BDev Ventures. “We anticipate that WinDifferent Growth Platform will significantly expand Nickelytics’ sales pipeline and translate into explosive revenue growth. We are very excited to work with Judah to greatly expand Nickelytics’ customer base as he scales the company.”

About BDev Ventures

BDev Ventures is a venture capital investment firm that was founded in 2021 to bring strategic growth and revenue acceleration capabilities to B2B software, technology, SaaS, and product businesses across the United States, Latin America, and Europe. We invest in early-stage (Seed to Series B) companies that are ready to ramp up revenue quickly over the next several years, and we deploy a revenue generation platform to help them scale. This is the same platform that transformed BairesDev into the largest and fastest-growing 100% bootstrapped IT services company in the world. BDev Ventures was founded by a team of experienced operators and the founding team behind BairesDev. For more information, please visit: www.BDevVentures.com.