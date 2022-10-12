From Troubled Teen to Government Asset: Novel TONY CALAMUSA: THE FIXER Chronicles One Man’s Journey From Raising Cain in the Bronx to Putting Out Fires For The DEA

Broomfield, CO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most compelling stories are the ones rooted in truth. And for author Donald DeStefano, grounding his novel with real-life events felt right. In his new novel, Tony Calamusa: The Fixer, DeStefano draws from his own life experiences to tell the story of a man who turned his life around and forged a bright future.

Set in the 1950s through the 1980s, Tony Calamusa: The Fixer, follows one man’s rise from reckless youth to government asset. Raised by his mother in a disadvantaged neighborhood in the Bronx, Tony lacks discipline and guidance, but after he joins the US Marine Corps, he excels and captures the attention of the base commander. The two men bond, and after graduation, the commander uses his inﬂuence to secure a high-level position for Tony at Hanford Nuclear Facility. The government uses Tony to remove obstacles in their way, and in so doing, he gains the reputation as a ﬁxer. Later, Tony is offered a job with the DEA, where he is once again tasked with neutralizing individuals that are considered obstacles.

Joining the military can be a critical re-set. And like Tony, joining the marines was DeStefano’s salvation, and it changed the course of his life and set him on a path toward a meaningful life. Offering a unique perspective on internal affairs within government institutions, DeStefano’s narrative explores government red tape and takes readers behind the scenes of leadership through the eyes of a government fixer. A fascinating American success story, Tony Calamusa illustrates the power of redemption and reaching one’s potential.

Tony Calamusa: The Fixer is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and the author, please visit DonDeStefano-Author.com.

About the Author:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Donald DeStefano is a US Marine Corps veteran and the founder of International Oils and Concentrates, Inc. and holds three patents from the USA, Mexico and Brazil. When not writing, he enjoys international travel and spending time with animals, especially dogs and horses. A father of four and grandfather of nine, he lives in Vernon, New Jersey with his wife.

