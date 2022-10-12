J. The Jewish News of Northern California Announces Jo Ellen Green Kaiser as New CEO 

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. The Jewish News of Northern California today announced that Jo Ellen Green Kaiser will join the historic media organization as its first CEO. She brings a wealth of experience managing independent media and nonprofit associations that will help J. better capitalize on today’s diverse media ecosystem and reach a broader audience.



Kaiser has spent more than two decades in independent media as an editor, publisher, consultant and nonprofit association director. Formerly an executive director of the Media Consortium and an executive director and editor of Zeek Media, she most recently served as an executive-level consultant for a wide variety of independent media organizations including KCRW radio, the Solving Sacramento Collaborative, Mississippi Free Press and the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.

The J. board of directors has hired Kaiser to help build on the organization's award-winning editorial reputation and expand its news operations. J.’s expansion will include new digital product offerings, deeper news gathering impacting the Jewish community, increased outreach to younger and more diverse audiences, and broadening of Bay Area coverage areas. She will oversee all business operations including strategy, partnerships, and fundraising, as well as management of the existing editorial team.



“We could not have found a better fit for our new CEO than Jo Ellen who brings an extensive background in both publishing and nonprofit organizations, is a recognized expert in independent journalism, and is active locally in our Jewish community,” said Carol Weitz, President of the J. Board. “She shares our passion and commitment to take J. to the next level and connect with a broader and more diverse audience.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to join one of the strongest Jewish publications in the U.S. and even the world,” said Jo Ellen Green Kaiser. “It is an exciting time to be involved in this new media era with so many ways to creatively reach and connect with our audiences, but we must also address the inherent challenges to meet business and financial goals. Working with the J. board and the amazing J. team, we have set our sights high and will continue to excel as we explore and initiate our expansion strategy.”



“We are thrilled to welcome Jo Ellen to J.’s leadership team as CEO,” said Steve Gellman, J.’s publisher. “Jo Ellen brings impeccable strategic abilities, a sophisticated knowledge of local Jewish media, and a sincere commitment to J.’s mission and its community to her new role. In this time of constant change, we’ve enjoyed a period of extraordinary stability and impact at J. even as challenges deepen for local news organizations across the country, and Jo Ellen is the ideal person to lead J. into its next chapter.”

Kaiser will begin as CEO of J. on October 18.

About J.

The Jewish News of Northern California (J.) is an award-winning, nonprofit media organization serving the San Francisco Bay Area’s diverse Jewish community since 1895. With a bi-weekly print publication and a robust daily digital product, J. currently reaches approximately half a million readers annually. More information on J. can be found at https://jweekly.com

