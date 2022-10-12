H&R Block Teams Around the World Celebrate "World's Best Employers 2022" Ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Forbes named H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) to its list of the World's Best Employers 2022. The recognition highlights associates' perceptions of the company and H&R Block's commitment as a top place to work. H&R Block has offices in Canada, Australia, Ireland, India, and the United States.



"We are honored that our employees around the globe believe H&R Block is a great place to work," said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. "We are dedicated to a connected culture that fosters associate collaboration and a sense of belonging. Being named to Forbes' World's Best Employers recognizes our work to build an inclusive, supportive culture that enhances how we provide help to our clients."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to rank the World’s Best Employers 2022 based on independent surveys of 150,000 employees in more than 55 countries. Participants were asked to rate employers according to topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, and benefits. Over 1 million data points were analyzed.

"This recognition also celebrates the impact our associates all around the globe have on their local communities," said Peter Bruno, President of H&R Block Canada. "This is a validation of the passion I see across the organization."

H&R Block is dedicated not only to a connected culture, but also to associate well-being. The company offers a selection of benefits for both full-time and seasonal associates. H&R Block also invests in professional development, coaching and more to help associates excel in their careers. To learn more about career opportunities at H&R Block, click here.

"Receiving this recognition will serve as further motivation for all associates, and particularly leaders, to live up to the award in everything we do," said Brodie Dixon, Managing Director for H&R Block Australia. "This recognition can also help us attract and retain the best and brightest to the team, which can support our next wave of innovation and growth."

This award also supports H&R Block's growth and transformation strategy, by motivating associates to collaborate and solve problems related to the three imperatives: small business, financial products, and tax experience.

H&R Block has been recognized previously by Forbes for excellence in the workplace. In 2022 alone, the company has received Forbes awards for Best Employers for Women, Best Employers for Diversity, America’s Best Large Employers, Canada’s Best Employers, America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms, and Best Employers for Diversity (also won in 2021).

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.