Proofpoint Introduces Advanced Email Protection Integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced integration with Microsoft Defender to provide organizations with advanced threat protection across email and endpoints. Announced during Microsoft’s 2022 Ignite conference, Proofpoint’s Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) will share intelligence on email threats between Proofpoint and Microsoft Defender to enhance device security and thwart attackers. Integration is expected to be available early 2023.



As security teams have grappled with enabling remote and hybrid workforces while combatting skyrocketing advanced threats, more than half of global CISOs indicate they have experienced an increase in targeted attacks over the past 12 months. Proofpoint’s annual Voice of the CISO report, which surveys 1,400 global CISOs, also revealed that 50 percent confess their organization is not ready to detect, deter and recover from a cyber attack, with many admitting that they lack visibility into the kinds of threats they face.

“Whether it is ransomware, cyber-enabled financial fraud, or cloud account compromise, more than 90 percent of cyber attacks start with email, and that’s why protecting the inbox is always the best place to start with Microsoft 365 security,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president, cybersecurity strategy, Proofpoint. “With these new integrations between Microsoft and Proofpoint, security teams are equipped with enhanced visibility across email and endpoints, while automated threat prioritization alleviates significant time spent by incident responders on investigating, triaging, and remediating threats.”

The new integrations can be deployed in a matter of minutes via cloud-to-cloud APIs, ensuring mutual customers can utilize their detection engines in concert to stop attacks. Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) will receive visibility on email threats via Microsoft Defender API. In addition, the integration will add unique new hashes to the customer’s Microsoft Defender custom intelligence. Once the Proofpoint IOC details are added to Microsoft Defender, an alert will then be created by Microsoft Defender if related malicious content tries to execute on the device.

Joint customers look to Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection’s threat intelligence to help security teams stay ahead of attackers by detecting, analyzing, and blocking advanced threats. This includes advanced email threats delivered through malicious attachments and URLs, zero-day threats, polymorphic malware, fileless malware, weaponized documents, and phishing attacks. These capabilities complement Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, which delivers preventative protection, post-breach detection, automated investigation, and response.

“More than 80 percent of the Fortune 100 bolster their Microsoft 365 security with Proofpoint’s technology, and we’re proud to collaborate with Microsoft to keep people and corporate data safe through our integrations,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager, security products and services group, Proofpoint.

To learn more about Proofpoint’s Targeted Attack and Email Security Protections, please visit:

https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/advanced-threat-protection/targeted-attack-protection

https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-security-and-protection/email-protection

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Estelle Derouet

Proofpoint, Inc.

pr@proofpoint.com