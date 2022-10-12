Pacific Dental Services Reaches 900 Supported Practices Milestone

Irvine, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) has announced the grand opening of its 900th supported practice, marking yet another significant milestone in the dental support organization’s 28-year history. The newly opened supported practice, Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry in Silver Spring, Md., is the latest in the company’s long line of successful dental practices which has grown PDS into a dental and medical leader in business support services, proven technology and innovation.

“Surpassing 900 supported practices nationwide is not only an extraordinary achievement for Pacific Dental Services, but a testament to our solid foundation upon which dentists can grow successful businesses,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, the Founder and CEO of PDS. “We’re honored that so many dentists have trusted us to provide the support services to their clinical practices that enable outstanding patient care. I look forward to our sustained growth as we continue our efforts in helping clinicians create healthier, happier patients across the nation.”

PDS has established itself as a national leader in educating others on the importance of understanding the oral-systemic link, or what the organization and its supported practices refer to as the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Periodontal disease has been connected to systemic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, pregnancy complications that result in pre-term/low-weight births and more. Conversely, the link is often bi-directional. Many systemic diseases, conditions and even medications can affect a patient’s oral health.

Furthermore, PDS was the first dental support organization in the world to implement Epic®, the most widely used comprehensive health records system, into its supported practices. Through Epic, dental practices can easily exchange patient data with medical providers for improved patient care. Integrated health records provide a better understanding of a patient’s overall health, allowing providers to more effectively design a treatment plan to achieve and maintain optimal wellbeing.

All PDS-supported practices are committed to providing clinical excellence through the latest best practices and the use of advanced, proven technology. These clinical treatment tools are at the forefront of improving oral health and overall wellness and include CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day dental restorations, digital X-rays and 3D cone beam computed tomography, soft tissue diode lasers, the VELscope® oral cancer screening system, and blood and salivary diagnostics.

Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry, led by dentist Bobby Mann, DDS, provides comprehensive oral health care and is committed to meeting its patients’ needs. “I am thrilled provide comprehensive oral health care to patients in Silver Spring, and it’s exciting to know that our office is PDS’ 900th supported practice,” said Dr. Mann. “Our patients can expect only the highest level of care from our team, and we are committed to delivering them with the dentistry they want and need.”

PDS-supported practices can be found in 25 states. To learn more, please visit pacificdentalservices.com.

Attachment