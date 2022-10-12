Sungage Financial and Wattmonk Partner to Provide Holistic Permitting, Sales, and Financing Services

BOSTON and OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sungage Financial and Wattmonk are partnering to connect Sungage’s network of top-tier solar installers with Wattmonk’s technology and design services that streamline solar service operations.

Wattmonk, a one-stop platform for all solar service needs starting from site assessment to utility applications, is known for its affordability, 24-hour turnaround on proposals, permit designs, professional engineering (PE) stamping, and interconnection services. Through Sungage’s Partner Perks program, Sungage installer partners are eligible for an exclusive discount on Wattmonk’s services.

“We’re excited to partner with Sungage through their Partner Perks program,” Ankit Sheoran, CEO of Wattmonk, said. “Providing consumer-friendly financing with the lowest monthly loan payment possible is key to reducing delays in closing sales for installers. Bringing Sungage Financial to our network can help reduce the complexities of the financing process for our partners and the homeowners they work with.”

As a pioneer in the residential solar financing space, Sungage was the first lender in the solar financing space to offer a no-money-down, asset-backed solar loan. Eleven years later, Sungage remains the most consumer-friendly solar financing option. Sungage’s Deferred Payment Portion enables customers to take advantage of the local, state, and federal credits and incentives they may be eligible for, allowing for the lowest loan payment in consumer solar financing.

“In times of rising interest rates and inflated project costs, offering affordable solutions that can help improve our installers’ operational costs and sales processes is a top priority for us at Sungage,” said Douglas Pierce, Director of Sales. “We’re excited to provide this unique benefit to our network of installers!”

Solar installers who are already part of the Sungage network can contact Wattmonk for more information on how to take advantage of the Partner Perks discount. Solar installers who are already using Wattmonk and are interested in offering Sungage financing to their customers can contact Sungage here.

About Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest rates available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, and Hilo, HI, Sungage currently operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.sungagefinancial.com.

About Wattmonk

Wattmonk has been supercharging solar installers since 2019. Through its suite of services and technology, such as the Home Survey app, Wattmonk delivers accurate and high-quality services with industry-leading turnaround times. With an extensive database of AHJ and utility requirements and a vast network of PE stamp partners, they regularly delight more than 150 solar installers through their platform. Wattmonk invests heavily in technology and uses data analytics to capture approximately 200K data points every month, making them an easy and user-intuitive platform. They have an extensive knowledge base of residential and commercial projects. They are a go-to solar design partner for sales proposals and PV permit designs. For more information, please visit https://www.wattmonk.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48a6d8a1-f538-440b-a923-eb7cc21fa92e