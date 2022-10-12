California-Condor-from-Estonia-release-a-grim-take-on

Parnu, Parnu, Estonia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The score follows again 2-0 down the calendar as the digits drop to zero. Windy days of October reveal yet again a new release with a loud call from California Condor. This "All-Time" touring band is proud to present "Chandelier" by SIA in their own post-apocalyptic interpretation. The message of the original track has been transformed by this Estonian outfit into a more grim and darker form.



"Honest darkness, but a light must always shine at the end of the tunnel" is said about the track by California Condor themselves.

This fresh and raw single from the album "Chapter III:Black Horse" gives a very solid idea what is to be expected to find from this album, but there is still room for imagination of what comes next.



California Condor will be presented on 19-23 October at WOMEX in Lisbon, Portugal and preparing for the 2023 Europe tour.

Currently the band has initiated a 20 day countdown timer on their website for their next music video releases. Something to look forward to , so keep an eye on this very special group of artists folks and stay tuned !



No Nations. No Borders.

California Condor