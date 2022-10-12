Wells Fargo Foundation Donates $800,000 to 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to Expand Community Impact and Aid in the Organization’s Sustainability

Atlanta, Georgia, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant, software, training and technical support will leverage the power of partnership and mentoring in complex issues including social, economic, educational and environmental challenges.

The Wells Fargo Foundation is providing $800,000 to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to expand economic empowerment programming for youth, underserved communities and the members of the 100. The grant was announced during the 100 Moving In Faith Prayer Breakfast, convened in collaboration with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference. This pledge of support builds on the more than 25 year history between the two organizations and strengthens a strategic plan with programs that deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that meet community needs.

The work of the 100 addresses the needs of marginalized youth by delivering the most impactful programming and resources possible in the areas of Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, Economic Empowerment and Leadership Development. Through the engagement of committed volunteer members at the local level, collaborative partnerships with like-minded organizations and committed stakeholders like Wells Fargo, the 100 has achieved remarkable and measurable outcomes.

“As a company we share a common vision with the 100 for greater racial and economic equity and closing the racial wealth gap in our country,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact. “The 100 is known for empowering generations of black youth and we look forward to continuing our work together to engage young people and prepare them for financially independent futures.”

“The Wells Fargo Foundation is ultimately pledging to help more people by supporting the 100’s organizational sustainability through three key areas. Over the next year, the 100 will expand economic empowerment programs, technology capabilities and organizational impact in the communities we serve,” said Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

The new investment will help scale successes in the areas of technology assessments, software upgrade, reporting metrics and economic empowerment sessions for chapter leadership, Collegiate 100 students and Emerging 100 members. Funding will also support economic empowerment/financial literacy training for youth, parents and other adults. These programmatic initiatives have the potential of improving the lives of deserving youth and empowering their communities.



Wells Fargo Foundation presented $800,000 to 100 Black Men of America, Inc. on September 30, 2022, to expand economic empowerment programs. Pictured L-R is Otis Rolley, Head of Social Impact - President of the Wells Fargo Foundation, Lester Owens, Senior Executive Vice President - Head of Operations Wells Fargo & Company and Milton H. Jones, Jr., Treasurer, 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

To learn more about the economic empowerment programs of 100 Black Men of America, Inc., please visit https://100blackmen.org/four-for-the-future/economic-empowerment/

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African American men of business, public affairs and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.



For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/wells-fargo-foundation-donates-800-000-to-100-black-men-of-america-inc-to-expand-community-impact-and-aid-in-the-organization-s-sustainability/9339868

Attachment