MindClick to Lead Discussion on Decarbonization of Healthcare Supply Chain at Modern Healthcare’s Inaugural ESG Summit, October 13, 2022

BEND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JoAnna Abrams, the founder and CEO of MindClick, a leader in greening the global supply chain, will be the distinguished moderator of two panels on sustainability at Modern Healthcare's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG): The New Imperative Educational Series and Summit, being held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on October 13-14 in Chicago, IL.



This inaugural two-day event is the outcome of a year of planning, with MindClick serving as an advisory partner to Modern Healthcare, to bring together the industry’s most influential voices from across the healthcare value chain. Senior executives representing leaders from government, finance, the medical community, operations, supply chain, and academia, are coming together to explore initiatives and strategies in response to demands for decarbonization, social responsibility, and a resilient healthcare system.

“With ESG being a key topic in today’s boardroom discussions, healthcare leaders are tasked with transforming decision making throughout their organizations to factor in environmental and social responsibility,” said Abrams. “ESG is creating a critical need for benchmarking, transparency, and data integration. With this inaugural ESG Summit, we’re creating a mainstream forum for executive leaders representing critical functions across all sectors of the value chain to engage in collaboration, knowledge transfer, and innovation.”

With social determinants of health being a core focus for health systems, the industry has made great strides on the S of ESG. There is great urgency for healthcare leaders to take action on the E of the ESG. If the U.S. healthcare industry was a country, it would be the 12th largest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). In response to the pledge challenge initiated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Earth Day this year, over 60 healthcare systems have already committed to reduce their carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Signatories to the pledge vow to reduce their organization’s emissions and publicly report on progress; complete an inventory of Scope 3 (supply chain) emissions; and develop climate resilience plans for their facilities and communities.

MindClick is at the forefront of this effort, as the company’s innovative solution to green the global supply chain is driving decarbonization throughout every aspect of the product lifecycle – from materials and manufacturing to packaging, distribution, and circularity, while reducing risk and optimizing business performance.

Attendees at the conference will take a deep dive into the critical elements of ESG and healthcare with emphasis on: decarbonization, climate and health equity, financial performance, supply chain risk management and resiliency, optimizing the physical footprint of healthcare, and impact on health outcomes.

On Thursday, October 13 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Central time, Abrams will moderate a panel discussion, “ESG and Achieving Decarbonization of the Healthcare Sector.” She will be joined by Victor Dzau MD, president of the National Academy of Medicine; Jeff Thompson MD, CEO of Emeritus Gundersen Health System; and Teresa Murray Amato MD, vice president of Resource Management at Northwell Health.

Also on Friday, October 14 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Central time, Abrams will moderate a panel discussion, “ESG & Supply Chain Risk Management and Resiliency.” She will be joined by Bruce Radcliff, system vice president of supply chain at Advocate Aurora Health; Robert MacMeccan, Ph.D., global vice president of Milliken & Company; and Cristina Indiveri, associate vice president of strategic programs at Vizient.

“We are honored to have been chosen by Modern Healthcare to create the healthcare industry’s first ESG conference,” said Abrams. “Together, with the guidance and input of those leading the way on ESG, we can tackle the challenges of climate change, improving the health and wellbeing of the populations we serve, and ensuring a more resilient healthcare system.”

To learn more about MindClick solutions, go to www.mindclickesg.com/modernhealthcare

About MindClick

MindClick, a product intelligence company, is the healthcare industry’s data and analytics solution for environmentally and socially responsible design and purchasing. Through cloud-based decision tools and impact reporting, MindClick empowers organizations to achieve their ESG goals – through net zero carbon emissions, healthy materials, waste reduction, circularity, and DEI for tens of thousands of products. The company is recognized as a Top 100 Honoree by the Environment + Energy Leader platform in 2021 and is Modern Healthcare’s Sole Advisory Partner at the ESG Imperatives Summit.



Company Contact:

Whitney Warren

Marketing Manager

Tel (417) 758-9615

Email contact



Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact