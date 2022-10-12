TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Third Quarter FY 2022 Conference Call November 2, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2022 performance.



Telephone access is available by dialing 800-263-0877 or international 323-794-2094 (ID 2956820). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

