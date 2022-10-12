American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. Appoints Lily Tapia and Dhani Jones to its Board of Directors

Joseph O’Bell Named Chief Legal Officer



AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR), holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global (MBG), a leading IT and network lifecycle company, today announced the appointment of Lily Tapia and Dhani Jones to the company’s Board of Directors. The appointments of Ms. Tapia and Mr. Jones were effective as of October 6, 2022. In addition, Joseph O’Bell was appointed as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Lily and Dhani to our Board of Directors,” commented James Frinzi, CEO of American Metals Recovery and Recycling. “As we continue to build out our company and management team we strongly believed that we needed to enhance our board with individuals that bring fresh ideas along with valuable experience to assist us going forward. We feel very fortunate to add Lily and Dhani. We believe each will leverage their experiences and provide leadership and insight to our platform as we continue to bring our full service IT and networking lifecycle offerings to customers across the globe.”

Ms. Tapia has over 30 years’ experience in corporate finance beginning her career at Bank of America in 1991, and serving the combined Bank of America Merrill Lynch organization for over 24 years in several leadership roles. In 2017 she joined Trivest Partners specializing in private equity for middle market companies and in 2019 she founded and became CEO of Exelvest Partners, a Miami based investment firm specializing in growing the value of founder owned businesses. In addition, Ms. Tapia serves on the board of several businesses and has vast experience working with companies in the areas of capital structure, strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and optimization of enterprise value prior to an exit.

“I am honored to join American Metals Recovery and Recycling’s Board of Directors and I look forward to drawing on my experiences to assist AMRR in the execution of their growth strategy,” Ms. Tapia stated. “As the world’s needs continue to evolve technologically, I welcome the opportunity to be part of a strong team that provides telecom and networking solutions to both established and underserved markets.”

Mr. Jones is a TV host, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former football player for the NFL. In 2014, he co-founded Qey Capital, an investment firm focused on diversity, where he is Chairman. He also founded BowTie Cause in 2010, which evolved from a philanthropic initiative to a clothing and apparel producer and distributor. He also is a founding partner of VMG Creative and Proclamation, brand management marketing firms, and the Hillman Accelerator, which invests in entrepreneurs of diversity. Mr. Jones has hosted numerous television shows on various networks. He spent 11 years in the NFL playing for the NY Giants (2000 to 2003), Philadelphia Eagles (2004 to 2006) and Cincinnati Bengals (2007 to 2010). Prior to his professional football career, he played football and graduated with a B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a Fellow of the second class of the Civil Society Fellowship, a Partnership of ADL and The Aspen Institute, and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. Mr. Jones currently serves as a director or advisor on several boards spanning a variety of industries.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve as a board director at American Metals Recovery and Recycling,” Mr. Jones said. “This is an exciting time to join this leadership team and contribute to the overall corporate mission by overseeing the creation, development and servicing of innovative products that create better networks on a local, regional, and global basis. I share a deep commitment with AMRR’s management team to contribute to the implementation of their game changing technologies.”

In addition to the board appointments, AMRR also appointed Joseph O’Bell to the newly created position of Chief Legal Officer. Joseph has been serving as general counsel for AMRR as well as its wholly owned subsidiary, AMR Resources, d/b/a Multiband Global. He has practiced civil litigation and transactional work and has worked in the Texas Emerging Technology Fund in the Texas Governor’s Office and as General Counsel of Votalize Inc., a startup company.

AMRR is the holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. Multiband Global specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

