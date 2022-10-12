Pearl River Announces Grant of Stock Options

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEARL RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted a total of 1,500,000 options to purchase common shares of Pearl River to the directors and an officer of Pearl River, with an exercise price of $0.23 and an expiry date of October 12, 2027.



About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick

CEO

T: (519) 645-0267

E: george@lunick.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.